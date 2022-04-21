ARTICLE

Key Takeaways

Recent developments in the Indian tax regime have brought India closer to global norms though hybrid instruments that have come under increased scrutiny

GAAR provisions have enabled tax authorities to examine the commercial substance of transactions, underscoring the importance of purpose, pooling, and people

Hybrid debt instruments face varied treatment under DTAAs vis-à-vis capital gains which may result in challenges when claiming treaty benefits

Beneficial ownership rules in DTAAs restrict treaty benefits to the entity exercising actual control over a return/income received

Is redemption premium interest income or capital gains? While DTAAs say interest, courts in India say capital gains. Conflicting classifications should not be a concern

Introduction

As distinctions between debt and equity are collapsing, investors may face challenges when interpreting applicable tax rules when investing into structured debt instruments.

Different regimes have adopted varied approaches when classifying convertible instruments as either debt or equity. Tax authorities are increasingly resorting to the usage of GAAR to reclassify the nature of income based on an assessment of the underlying substance. Transfer pricing rules, beneficial ownership rules, and thin capitalization rules, implemented as tax-avoidance measures in recent years, have similarly disrupted conventional structuring efforts.

We examine these and other key tax considerations when structuring offshore debt investments into India including:

GAAR and its implications on choice of jurisdiction and choice of instrument Treatment of convertible instruments under Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) Multi-tiered structures being disregarded - implications of beneficial ownership? Transfer pricing and thin capitalization norms Redemption premium – capital gains or interest income?

1. GAAR and its implications on choice of jurisdiction and choice of instrument

As a starting point, investors must gauge where they are best placed to invest from, whether directly or through intermediate entities. Apart from regulatory and exchange control factors (which we have explored in detail elsewhere ), relevant tax-based determinations when choosing a jurisdiction include:

the ability to demonstrate commercial substance in line with GAAR and DTAA provisions; and the availability of DTAAs with India.

General Anti Avoidance Rules (GAAR) play the most important role in the choice of jurisdiction since they allow tax authorities to disallow tax benefits under DTAAs in certain cases.

GAAR provisions are triggered when an arrangement is regarded as an impermissible avoidance arrangement (IAA). An IAA is an arrangement entered into with the main purpose of obtaining a tax benefit. Where an arrangement is characterized as an IAA, tax authorities inter alia have the power to disallow DTAA benefits.

It is therefore important to demonstrate that the main purpose of investing in India through a particular jurisdiction is motivated by commercial reasons and not merely to obtain tax benefits. The Indian Income Tax Act, 1961 (ITA) provides that if an arrangement does not have any significant effect on net cash flows of the parties to the arrangement or the business risks, the arrangement will be deemed to lack 'commercial substance'. The following factors are also relevant in practice when assessing the existence of commercial substance:

Purpose. Apart from tax concerns, investors may choose a jurisdiction for a variety of reasons such as cultural proximity to India, a flexible legal regime and bilateral investment treaties. In a multi-level set up, this test should be applied on each entity in the structure. Where such alternative purpose can be demonstrated, tax authorities are more likely to view to the arrangement as permissible. Pooling. GAAR rules are more likely to be applied to holding companies as opposed to pooled investment funds. As offshore funds are likely to bring together investments from investors across various jurisdictions, this may serve as a defense against the application of rules. People. A strong case for commercial substance can be made out if there are people who manage and engage in business of the entity. These should be individuals who actively and exclusively engage in the work of the entity as opposed to management executives who are responsible for many different entities and exercise minimum executive engagement.

Commercial Substance in DTAAs

In cases where India and its treaty partner have ratified the 'Multilateral Instrument' (MLI), the requirement to demonstrate commercial substance is stricter. Under GAAR, it would be sufficient to simply demonstrate that a transaction's 'main purpose' is not to gain a tax benefit. Under the modified MLI position, investors are required to show that none of the 'principal purposes' of the transaction/arrangement is to obtain a tax benefit, known as the 'Principal Purpose Test' (PPT).

If it can be reasonably concluded that even one of the principal purposes of a transaction/arrangement was to obtain a tax benefit, tax authorities may disallow benefits available under the DTAA, even if this was not the sole or dominant purpose.1 It follows that where the PPT is fulfilled, GAAR provisions should not be triggered. While the PPT is not applicable in all DTAAs, it has been incorporated in India's DTAAs with Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the UK, and Luxembourg, amongst others. Certain DTAAs, such as the India-Mauritius DTAA and the India-Singapore DTAA, prescribe a 'Limitation of Benefits' (LOB) clause. Per the LOB clause in the treaties, residents of a state are disentitled from treaty benefits (only with respect to capital gains) if their "affairs were arranged with the primary purpose of taking advantage of the benefits ..." in the DTAA or if the entities are a "shell or conduit" entity2.

Footnotes

1. The MLI is a multilateral tax treaty entered into between countries to set out minimum standards and a framework for amending DTAAs to curb tax avoidance and treaty abuse. Where the MLI has been ratified by two contracting states, their DTAA is required to be modified as per the minimum standards set out therein. Article 7 of the MLI and the Action 6 Report which requires countries to implement at least one of the following anti-abuse measures in their treaties – (i) a principal purpose test ("PPT") only, which is a general anti-abuse rule based on the principal purpose of transactions or arrangements (ii) a PPT supplemented with either a simplified or a detailed limitation on benefits ("LOB") provision, or (iii) a detailed LOB provision, supplemented by a mutually negotiated mechanism to deal with conduit arrangements not already dealt with in tax treaties.

2. See Part (b) of Annexure A for the definition of a 'shell or conduit' entity under the India-Singapore DTAA.

