ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com

[Refer Notification Nos. 02/2022-Cus to 15/2022-Cus all dated 1 February 2022, effective as prescribed in the notification]

*Please click here for movement in rates of customs duty.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from India

Metaverse – Are The Indian Laws Ready? Economic Laws Practice In just over three decades of the world wide web's existence, over half of the world is now online; with the recent pandemic only augmenting it multifold.

Tax Street - December 2021 Nexdigm Private Limited We are pleased to present the latest edition of Tax Street – our newsletter that covers all the key developments and updates in the realm of taxation in India and across the globe for the month of December 2021.

Tax Street - November 2021 Nexdigm Private Limited We are pleased to present the latest edition of Tax Street – our newsletter that covers all the key developments and updates in the realm of taxation in India and across the globe for the month of November 2021.

The Uncertain Future Of Service Tax On Interchange Fees Phoenix Legal Goods and Services Tax was introduced in India in July 2017 replacing the erstwhile taxation regime of multiple taxes applicable on business transactions.

TAX NEWSLETTER December 2021 Economic Laws Practice EY Global Services Limited (W.P.No. 11957 of 2016) and EYGBS (India) Private Limited (W.P.No. 12003 of 2016) (Delhi HC)...