Amendment in Explanation 1 to Section 73 and Section 74 - earlier, conclusion of proceedings under Section 73 or Section 74 of the CGST Act resulted in automatic conclusion of proceedings apropos detention and confiscation under Section 129 or Section 130, respectively. Proceedings under Section 129 and Section 130 of the CGST Act have now been delinked from show cause notice proceedings under Section 73 and Section 74. This in effect would mean that even if the show cause notice issued to a taxpayer under Section 73 / 74 of the CGST Act is dropped / adjudicated, the proceedings under Section 129 / 130 pertaining to detention / confiscation of goods may still continue.

Firstly, these amendments may lead to multiplicity of litigations arising against the taxpayers out of the same cause of action. While the normal adjudication proceedings will be governed by Sections 73 or 74 of the CGST Act, parallel proceedings under Sections 129 or 130 of the CGST Act may still continue. Further, the new quantum of penalty under section 129 seems to be harsh. Also, there is no discretion provided for in terms of levy of penalty – even for minor procedural infractions, this provision is invocable and subsequently 200% penalty may be levied. Additionally, for filing an appeal, separate pre-deposit of 25% of the penalty amount has to be paid. It may be noted here that Section 107 of the CGST Act gives right to file an appeal within three months from the date of receipt of an order. However, given the fact that the penalty has to be paid within 15 days from the date of passing of the order under Section 129(3), the time limit to file an appeal has been effectively curbed to fifteen days. Overall, this is another instance where the powers available with the department has been strengthened. Given that Section 129 has been arbitrarily invoked on numerous occasions, writ petitions challenging proceedings under Section 129 are already pending. They may need to be amended now given this amendment, so that this amendment also gets covered in the existing challenge.