tax issues in structuring earn outs in India. Earn outs are
important devices used in M&A transactions to deal with future
uncertainty in the performance of the target. Given that we live in
uncertain times earn outs are very topical in India today. In every
earn out there are important considerations in structuring the deal
including commercial, tax, practical, and legal issues. Tax is a
primary consideration which strongly influences earn out structures
and therefore this video should be of interest to anyone involved
in or considering earn outs in India.
