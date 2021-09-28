Our Comments

The notification has provided much-needed clarity on the applicability of SEIS for FY 2019-20. The exclusion of specified services such as management consulting and technical testing and analysis service from SEIS is a big let down for service exporters that seems to be a direct result of the government's budgetary restrictions due to COVID-19. The capping of amount of total incentive is also bound to affect large service exporters. With the online functionality yet to be operationalized and the strict deadline of 31 December 2021, the exporters should gear up to collate all the underlying documentation for filing their claims. Once the functionality is available on the portal, they should apply at the earliest to avoid any last-minute issues, which may result in lapse of the entire benefit.