India:
Government Notifies SEIS For FY 2019-20; Prunes List Of Eligible Services And Reduces Rates
28 September 2021
Nexdigm Private Limited
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The much-awaited extension and the details on the Service
Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) for FY 2019-20 have finally been
announced by the government vide Notification No. 29/2015-2020
dated 23 September 2021. The amendments in
the scheme are summarized below:
- Pruning of eligible services list
The following services have been removed from the list of notified
services eligible for SEIS incentive for FY 2019-20:
|Description of Service
|Central Product Classification (CPC) Code
|Cargo handling service
|741
|Support services for maritime transport
|745
|Management consulting services
|865
|Support services for maritime transport
|866
|Technical testing and analysis services
|8676
- Reduction in incentive rates
The incentive rates of SEIS for FY 2019-20 have been revised and
notified in the range of 3% to 5% of net foreign exchange earned.
Accordingly, the incentives now would be reduced (by approximately
2%) as compared to the earlier years' rates.
- Other important updates
- In addition to reduced rates, total entitlement under SEIS has
been capped at INR 50 million per IEC for service exports rendered
in FY 2019-20.
- The facility to claim benefits under SEIS on payments received
in INR would not be available for services notified in Appendix 3E
for the period FY 2019-20.
- The deadline for submission of SEIS application for FY 2019-20
is 31 December 2021. Post this, the application will become
time-barred i.e., there is no provision for delayed application
with late-cut.
|
|
|
Our Comments
The notification has provided much-needed clarity on the
applicability of SEIS for FY 2019-20. The exclusion of specified
services such as management consulting and technical testing and
analysis service from SEIS is a big let down for service exporters
that seems to be a direct result of the government's budgetary
restrictions due to COVID-19. The capping of amount of total
incentive is also bound to affect large service exporters. With the
online functionality yet to be operationalized and the strict
deadline of 31 December 2021, the exporters should gear up to
collate all the underlying documentation for filing their claims.
Once the functionality is available on the portal, they should
apply at the earliest to avoid any last-minute issues, which may
result in lapse of the entire benefit.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from India
Indirect Tax E-Bulletin – July 2021
Khaitan & Co
CBIC has issued various clarifications with respect to Order dated 27 April 2021 issued by Supreme Court extending period(s) of limitation under any general or special laws in respect of all judicial or quasi-judicial proceedings.
Tax Street - August 2021
Nexdigm Private Limited
We are pleased to present the latest edition of Tax Street – our newsletter that covers all the key developments and updates in the realm of taxation in India and across the globe for the month of August 2021.
Indirect Tax Monthly Updates
Trilegal
The Telangana High Court in Deem Distributors Pvt. Ltd. v. UOI has directed the tax department to refund the amount collected during the stage of investigation along with interest from the ...