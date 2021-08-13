ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

'Investment Subsidy in lieu of Net SGST of Haryana' notified under the Haryana Enterprises & Employment Policy,2020 (dated 29.12.20) - an attractive incentive scheme for various categories of enterprises.

INTRODUCTION

With an objective to establish Haryana as a favoured investment destination and generating jobs in the State, the Industries and Commerce Department of the Haryana Government had announced the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020 (HEEP) on 29 December 2020. The HEEP envisaged a variety of fiscal incentives "for reducing cost of doing business to make the industry competitive and sustainable" for various categories of enterprises. In pursuance thereof, the Haryana government has notified the 'Investment Subsidy in lieu of Net SGST' (the Scheme) on 29 July 2021 which is also in line with the changes introduced in tax administration, post implementation of GST.

SALIENT DETAILS OF THE SCHEME

Quantum of incentives and key conditions

1. Ultra-Megaprojects

Quantum of incentives Key Conditions Customised package of incentives with the quantum and period shall be decided by the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Board (HEPB). Iconic Projects with minimum Fixed Capital Investment (FCI) - INR 6,000 crore in A Blocks* INR 4,500 crore in B Blocks INR 3,000 crore in C Blocks INR 1,500 crore in D Blocks

* The Haryana government has declared and demarcated areas in the State as 'A' Blocks, 'B' Blocks, 'C' Blocks and 'D' Blocks for the implementation of the Scheme.

2. Mega Projects

Quantum of incentives Key Conditions For units established in D Blocks with cap of 125% of FCI 75% of Net SGST for 1st 5 years

35% of Net SGST for next 3 years For units established in C Blocks with cap of 100% of FCI 50% of Net SGST for 1st 5 years

25% of Net SGST for next 3 years For units established in B Blocks with cap of 100% of new FCI from the date of commencement of commercial production 30% of Net SGST for 1st 5 years

15% of Net SGST for next 3 years 5% of FCI for 8 years in equal annual instalments For projects with inverted duties

For units with Net SGST < 5% of FCI Projects with minimum FCI - INR 200 crore in B Blocks INR 100 crore in C Blocks INR 75 crore in D Blocks A project undertaking expansion / diversification and identified service enterprises with same criteria of investment shall also be treated as a Mega Project. Special Package of incentives for Mega Projects having potential to develop ancillary enterprises or cluster establishment / relocation with same criteria of investment shall be decided by the HEPB based on Cost Benefit Analysis.



To view the full article please click here.

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com