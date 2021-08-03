The content of this article is intended to provide a general
Tax on intermediary services has been a heavily litigated issue under the earlier service tax regime and the said trend continues under Goods and Services Tax as well, causing a direct impact in several ways on business entities ...
Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act provides that where any person receives any property (including shares of a company) for a consideration less than its fair market value (computed as per the prescribed method), ...