Tax Street - May 2021 Nexdigm Private Limited We are pleased to present the latest edition of Tax Street – our newsletter that covers all the key developments and updates in the realm of taxation in India and across the globe for the month of May 2021.

Repercussions Of Retrospective Tax Amendments In India – In Light Of Cairn And Vodafone TMT Law Practice Early 2000 saw a rise in the trend of corporate (direct) taxes being identified as one of the largest sources of revenue in India.

Amendment To Section 56(2)(x) And Section 50CA Of The Income Tax Act BDO India LLP Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act provides that where any person receives any property (including shares of a company) for a consideration less than its fair market value (computed as per the prescribed method), ...

Taxing The Digital Economy – Thresholds For Constituting Significant Economic Presence Notified Khaitan & Co The concept of ‘Significant Economic Presence' (SEP) was introduced in India's domestic tax law in 2018, with the intent of bringing income of non-residents operating in the online / digital space...

Payments For Online Subscription Services Not To Be Taxed As Royalty Nishith Desai Associates The ITAT affirms that fees paid for accessing an online database should not be treated as royalty or FTS but rather business income.