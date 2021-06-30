The content of this article is intended to provide a general
We are pleased to present the latest edition of Tax Street – our newsletter that covers all the key developments and updates in the realm of taxation in India and across the globe for the month of May 2021.
Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act provides that where any person receives any property (including shares of a company) for a consideration less than its fair market value (computed as per the prescribed method), ...
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a Press Release dated 14 June 2021 (Press Release) to ease the compliance requirement of mandatory filings (Form 15CA / 15CB) to be made for foreign remittances.
