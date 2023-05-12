ARTICLE

Here's the 4th Episode of the ESG Decibels Series titled Sustainability & Fashion - Key ESG Boosters. Our special guest speaker today is Nivedita Saboo - an ardent advocate of adaptive, inclusive, and sustainable fashion, Nivedita has showcased at London Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Milan, Hong-Kong, Seoul, Colombo Fashion Week, and major cities across India; Designer to Warner brothers - the Wonder Woman India enterprise, numerous corporates, institutions, policymakers, media barons and influencers globally, Nivedita Saboo has marked her 18 exciting years in the industry.

