A. TECHNOLOGY:

Google Partners With NASA To Develop 3D Solar System Models

Google and NASA have come together to bring more than 60 3D models of planets, moons and NASA spacecraft to Google Search and Google Arts & Culture. The new feature will not only let one view the celestial bodies like Moon or Mars in 3D avatar but also let it be projected in one's own space through Augmented Reality using AR supported mobile phone.

Period Tracker App Creates 'Anonymous Mode'

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the menstruation tracking application Flo has released an "Anonymous Mode" which allows individuals to use the app without providing their name, email or IP addresses. To remove the personally identifying information, Flo partnered with web infrastructure company Cloudflare to utilize a different internet standard - "oblivious HTTP" - which splits data from the IP address and relies on a relay service that transmits encrypted data between Flo's servers and the user.

Government Launches Mobile App To Make Indian Sign Language Dictionary More Accessible To Masses

The government has launched a new mobile app called Sign Learn with an aim to make the Indian Sign Language dictionary more accessible to the masses. The app, which is available for both Android and iPhone, was launched by the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment on September 23, 2022.

Google Rolls Out Tool To Let People Remove Personal Info From Search

Google has started to roll out a new privacy feature that will allow people to directly make a request to remove Search results that contain their personal information. The feature also allows the users to track the progress of their removal requests addressed to Google.

Government Says No Timeline Fixed For Indigenous Navigation Navic Compatible Smartphones

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has clarified that it is in discussions with all the stakeholders on the matter of NavIC compatible smartphones, and no definitive timeline has been decided for its implementation. NavIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation, is an independent standalone navigation satellite system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Iranian Authorities Plan To Use Facial Recognition To Enforce New Hijab Law

According to an interview of a state official it has been stated that, pursuant to a new decree on restricting women's clothing, the Iranian government is planning to use facial recognition technology on public transport to identify women who are not complying with a strict new law on wearing the hijab.

The State Of California Passed A Law To Protect Children's Online Privacy

The State of California has passed a bill to protect children's privacy online by barring online companies from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally. The bill requires tech companies that provide online services attractive to children to follow age-appropriate design code principles aimed at keeping children safe. Companies will eventually have to submit a "data protection impact assessment" to the state's attorney general before offering new online services, products, or features attractive to children.

Indonesia Set To Pass New Data Privacy Law After Spate Of Leaks

Indonesia is set to introduce a new data privacy bill in the parliament according to which Institutions may collect personal information for a specific purpose but must erase the record once that purpose has been met and data operators could face up to five years in jail and a maximum fine of IDR5 billion (US$337,000) for leaking or misusing private information.

