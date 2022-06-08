A. TECHNOLOGY

1. GitHub to offer sponsor service to help Indian developers get financial backing

Microsoft's code repository platform, GitHub, has rolled out a GitHub Sponsors service/platform to Indian developers, under which Indian developers can sign up on the platform to receive financial backing. Sponsorships may be made by individuals (who will not be charged any platform fee for their contribution) and organisations (who will have to pay a 10% charge to the platform for their contribution).

2. Meta Files 'Meta Pay' Trademark Applications Covering Crypto Services

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, filed five trademark applications for "Meta Pay" with the USPTO which appear to be associated with a new digital payments platform that will integrate various cryptocurrency and blockchain-related products.

3. L&T Infotech and Mindtree announce merger to create country's fifth-largest IT services provider

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced the merger of its two software companies, Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree. The combined entity will be known as "LTIMindtree" and is expected to provide diverse strategic options and flexibility arising from cost efficiencies and synergies for L&T. The merger is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

4. Broadcom announces plans to buy VMware in $61 billion deal

Broadcom will buy VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $61 billion. This acquisition will help Broadcom diversify from its core business of designing and selling semiconductors into enterprise software, which can have larger margins.

5. Binance registers with Italy's regulator amid plans to expand in Europe

Binance has announced that its legal entity in Italy has registered with Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM) which regulates crypto industry in Italy. The registration would potentially reduce prospects of money-laundering by making the company more accountable.

6. USA Wants Platforms to Share More About Algorithms, Inner Workings

A bill for Platform Accountability and Transparency Act (PATA) was tabled in the US Senate which would require social media platforms to disclose information about their most popular content, algorithm usage, content moderation policies, and violations of said policies.

7. EU institutions reach provisional agreement on cybersecurity directive

European Parliament and the Council of the European Union (EU) have reached a provisional agreement on the NIS2 Directive, a modernized framework, based on the EU Network and Information Security Directive. The new framework has wider scope to include medium-sized entities and streamlined incident reporting requirements. Following final approval, entities will have a 21-month compliance window, once the Directive comes into force.

8. MEITY orders VPN companies to collect and store user data for at least 5 years

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has ordered virtual private network (VPN) companies to collect and store user data for five years or longer. VPN companies will have to record the users' home addresses, IP addresses and usage patterns. The order will come into effect from July 27, 2022 and the punishment in case of any violation would be imprisonment up to 1 year.

9. German regulator imposes tougher rules on Facebook owner Meta

Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) has ordered Meta Platforms Inc, formerly Facebook, to be subject to a special competition abuse control regime in Germany. Per the revised laws, the FCO is empowered to take faster action to respond to competition concerns by imposing operational conditions intended to correct antitrust abuses, including bans, for what it deems to be anti-competitive activities.

10. Match sues Google over app store billing rules

Match Group filed a lawsuit in a federal court accusing Google of abusing monopoly power at its Play Store that sells digital content for Android-powered phones. Match's filing came after Google modified Play Store rules to require its family of dating apps to use Google's payment system, which collects fees of up to 30% on transactions.

11. Google and Match Group reach temporary agreement on in-app payments

Google has reportedly reached an interim agreement with Match Group which will allow its apps to remain on the Google Play Store while offering alternate payment systems. In addition to that Google shall also make a "good faith" effort to build "additional billing system features that are important to Match Group".

12. Google hit with fresh UK investigation over ad tech dominance

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), UK's competition regulator, has initiated a new investigation against Alphabet Inc.'s Google, over allegations that Google has abused its dominant position to illegally favour its own ad exchange services, while taking steps to exclude the services offered by rivals. Google faces a separate probe by the CMA into possible collusion over the way it operates online display advertising services.

13. Google to remove nearly 900,000 abandoned apps from Play Store

Google is preparing to purge nearly 900,000 apps, which have been abandoned or have not been updated, from the Play Store. The main reason for Google taking such measures is to protect the users' security, as older apps do not take advantage of changes and new development methods of enhanced protection. As a result, older apps can have security flaws that newer apps don't have.

14. Facial recognition company Clearview AI fined £7.5m for illegally using images of Brits scraped from online

Facial recognition company Clearview AI has been fined more than £7.5m by the Information Commissioner's Office, UK's privacy watchdog, for collecting the facial images of people in Britain from the web and social media.

B. MEDIA

15. Paramount+ announces its launch in India in partnership with Viacom18

Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount Global has announced that it will launch in India, in 2023, in partnership with Viacom18.

16. Amazon Prime Video India launches TVoD service

Prime Video has rolled out a transactional video on demand (TVOD) service, which allows viewers the freedom to rent individual movies instead of paying the entire monthly subscription of the platform.

17. Laqshya Media Group launches its news distribution solution "NewsCoverage.in"

Laqshya Public Relations, a newly established PR vertical of Laqshya Media Group, has announced the launch of a news distribution service "NewsCoverage.in" through which they shall provide customized solutions in the print, online, and electronic media domains with the best placement opportunities for clients, based on their specific requirements.

18. Adani Group to buy 49% in Raghav Bahl-run Quint

As per regulatory filing to the exchanges, Adani Group's unit AMG Media Networks will buy a 49 per cent stake in Raghav Bahl-run digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media for an undisclosed sum.

19. Government forms inter-ministerial panel to regulate online gaming

The government has set up an inter-ministerial panel to work on regulations for the online gaming industry and identify a nodal ministry to look after the sector. The panel will look into various aspects to promote online gaming and frame regulatory mechanisms for the segment and protection of the gamers.

20. Union minister of information and broadcasting announces a series of schemes on foreign film shoots

While inaugurating the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Market 'Marche du Film', the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting announced two schemes for foreign film shoots and co-productions to take place in India - Incentive Scheme for Audio-Visual Co-production and Incentive Scheme Shooting of foreign films in India. Under the Incentive Scheme for Audio Visual Co-production, for all qualifying projects, the Indian co-producer can claim a payable cash reimbursement of up to 30% on qualifying expenditure in India subject to a maximum of Rs. 2 crore. Under the Incentive Scheme for Shooting of Foreign Films in India, apart from the 30% reimbursement incentive, an additional 5% bonus up to a maximum of Rs. 50 lakh can be claimed, for employing 15% or more manpower in India.

21. SEBI calls for no celebrity endorsement of cryptos

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has suggested that no 'prominent public figures, including celebrities, sportsmen' should endorse crypto products and the advertisement discloser should also talk about possible violation of laws.

22. CCI conducts market study on film distribution to explore self-regulation

The Competition Commission of India is conducting a market study on film distribution in the country with the intention of exploring the possibility of a self-regulatory mechanism within the industry.

23. Supreme Court allows OTT release of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund'

The Supreme Court permitted release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' on an OTT platform, by staying a status quo order of the Telangana High Court which had prohibited its exhibition on the OTT platform.

24. Section 63 of Copyright Act penalizing copyright infringement is cognizable, non-bailable offence: Supreme Court

In the case of M/s Knit Pro International vs State of NCT of Delhi, while setting aside a judgment of the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court held that Section 63 of the Copyright Act, which penalizes infringement of copyright, is a cognizable and a non-bailable offence as the maximum punishment under the said provision is three years, which as per Part II of the First Schedule of Criminal Procedure Code, 1974 would fall under cognizable and non bailable offence.

25. Delhi High Court restrains website from using trademark of Hindustan Times

While hearing a suit by HT Media, the Delhi High Court recently restrained a website by the name of 'Hindustan Times Marathi' from using a logo, mark or domain name that was deceptively similar to that of Hindustan Times.

26. Delhi High Court Orders Blocking Of 12 Websites Illegally Streaming Content of Universal City Studios

While deciding a suit filed by Universal City Studios for copyright infringement, the Delhi High Court ordered for blocking of 12 websites which were illegally streaming, hosting and making available to public the original content of Universal City Studios LLC, without its authorization.

27. Delhi High Court allows the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar with disclaimers

While hearing a petition seeking removal of a scene involving pre-natal sex determination test, the Delhi High Court has allowed theatrical release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar with inclusion of new disclaimers in certain scenes concerning the illegality of the practice of sex determination of a foetus.

28. Delhi High Court grants an ex-parte injunction against the use of the trademark 'Mirinda'

Delhi High Court granted an ex-parte injunction in favour of Pepsico against a liquor company allegedly using their mark "Mirinda". Jagpin Breweries had applied for registration of the mark "Continental Mirinda Beer" in relation to country-made liquor.

29. The Delhi High Court grants Burger King an ex-parte ad interim injunction in trademark infringement suit

The Delhi High Court granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in favor of 'BURGER KING' in its trademark infringement suit for misuse of its registered logo and unauthorized registration of domain names for operation of fake websites which invited general public to apply for franchises of Burger King, thereby misleading general public.

30. Delhi High Court awards Starbucks `2 lakh damages, `9 lakh costs

While dealing with a trademark infringement suit filed by Starbucks alleging that a Jaipur-based café - Teaquilla - A Fashion Café was infringing its registered trademark 'frappuccino', the Delhi High Court awarded Rs. 2 lakhs damages and Rs. 9,60,100 as costs in favour of Starbucks Corporation.

31. Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes notice allowing playing of songs without license from copyright owner during weddings

The Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a public notice issued by the Registrar of Copyrights which allowed sound recordings to be played without obtaining a license from the copyright owner during any religious ceremonies or wedding processions. While quashing the notice, the Court stated that a notice granting a general exemption violates the protection granted by the Copyright Act, 1957 to the owners of copyright.

32. Delhi High Court rules that Titles of films are capable of being protected under the Trademark Law

The Delhi High Court has recently rejected a contention that titles of films cannot be registered under Trademark Law and has held that the word 'SHOLAY' being the title of an iconic film cannot be held to be a mark devoid of protection.

33. Delhi High Court restrains two journalists from using 'CNN' mark on TV, social media

The Delhi High Court has granted a permanent injunction in favour of American broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN) restraining two people from using the trademark CNN for their news service on social media platforms. The Court observed that use of the identical mark for identical services is clear infringement of CNN's rights and there is no justification for the defendants using the same mark. The Court awarded a cost of `3 lakh in favour of CNN.

34. Delhi High Court refers Trademark suit seeking declaration of non-infringement to Mediation

A suit has been filed by a proprietor running a popular online platform called 'COOK STUDIO' which engages in blogging and production of video films relating to cooking. The suit sought declaration of non-infringement of the registered trademark 'COKE STUDIO', a music platform. The Delhi High Court directed the parties involved to try resolving the dispute amicably through mediation.

35. ZEE bags global media rights for UAE T20 League matches

UAE's T20 League announced the signing of a long-term global media rights' contract with ZEE. The League will air exclusively on ZEE's linear channels and its OTT platform ZEE5, in India and across the world.

C. TELECOM

36. GatiShakti Sanchar for RoW nod launched

Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of the GatiShakti Sanchar Portal, which aims to accelerate approvals for laying of fibre and tower installations. The portal will enable centralised right of way (RoW) approvals for telecom infrastructure projects. The poral can be used by industry players to apply for RoW approvals, including for 5G services.

37. TRAI in talks with telcos to implement caller ID feature to combat spam calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is planning to devise a system to allow service providers to display the name of the caller along with the number, as per the KYC details shared by the subscriber of that particular number. TRAI is likely to leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in this regard.

38. TRAI issues consultation paper on amended broadcast tariffs

In a new consultation paper, the Television Regulatory Authority of India has sought the views of all stakeholders on issues including the ceiling price of a la carte channels for inclusion in bouquet, discounts given in the formation of the bouquet and discount offered by broadcasters to the distribution platform operators (DPOs).

39. Amendment in License Agreement for provision of VSAT service using INSAT system for Satellite based connectivity for low bit-rate applications

The Department of Telecommunications has amended the Unified License Agreement, to permit commercial service licensees to utilize VSAT (Very small aperture) terminals for aggregating traffic from M2M/ IoT device/ aggregator devices, and further provide backhaul connectivity to such licensed M2M (Machine to Machine) service providers.

40. DoT abolishes NOCC charges for all telecom licence holders

To enhance ease of doing business, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has removed network operation and control centre charges for the use of space segments for all services like VSAT, satellite telephony etc for which permits are issued by the department. This order shall be effective from April 1, 2022.

41. Government to vet spectrum for BSNL

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had requested Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to reserve spectrum for BSNL in all 22 licensed areas. While responding to DoT's request, TRAI stated that "The matter related to reserving spectrum for BSNL/MTNL is to be decided by the government."

42. DoT rejects TRAI proposal on private 5G networks inside companies' premises

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rejected the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) recommendations on private companies being allowed to create internal 5G networks inside their premises. TRAI found the proposal was essential to help large companies realise the benefit of upcoming technologies such as Industry 4.0, factoring in the next revolution in the area of manufacturing, where fully automated factories produce everything, without any human involvement.

