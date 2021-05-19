ARTICLE

India: How India Regulates Social Media And The OTT Platforms - Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021

This Article is waiting for approval.

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from India

Cyber Crimes Under The IPC And IT Act - An Uneasy Co-Existence Argus Partners The term "cyber-crimes" is not defined in any statute or rulebook. The word "cyber" is slang for anything relating to computers, information technology, internet and virtual reality.

Intermediary Liability: Evolution Of Safe-Harbour Law In India (Part I) Ikigai Law This is a quick guide to the evolution of safe harbour provisions under Indian Law and how proposed amendments are likely to impact them.

Advertising Law In India - Part 1 Global Jurix, Advocates & Solicitors At present in India, there is no central statutory agency or uniform legislation regulating the advertising industry.

Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 Vaish Associates Advocates The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules of 2021 has been enacted by the Central Government under the powers conferred to it by Sections 69A(2), 79(2)(c) and 87 ...

New Rules For Digital Media Platforms And Intermediaries IndusLaw The last decade has witnessed a mass proliferation of internet facilities across the country.