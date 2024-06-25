Once you have conducted a due diligence exercise, what is to be done thereafter? You need to report the outcome of your exercise to the concerned party, right?
Let us discuss a simplified example of a legal due diligence report structure. Please note that this example is only for illustrative purposes and does not contain real data.
Legal Due Diligence Report
Executive Summary
- Overview of the target company's legal standing
- High-level identification of potential legal risks
- Summary of key legal findings
Introduction
- Purpose of the due diligence report
- Scope of the legal review
- Methodology used for the due diligence process
- Disclaimers
Corporate Structure and Good Standing
- Details of the company's incorporation
- Examination of the company's bylaws and articles of association
- Review of shareholder agreements and minutes from board meetings
Material Contracts
- Analysis of key contracts, including customer and supplier agreements
- Review of loan agreements and financial obligations
- Examination of employment contracts and labour relations
Regulatory Compliances
- List of approval, certifications, licences issued to the target company and their validity
- Any applications filed for the aforesaid approvals, etc. and the status thereof
- Periodical filings made by the target company as mandated under different laws, rules and regulations and any discrepancies thereunder
- Evaluation of the company's compliance with relevant laws and regulations
- Review of any regulatory investigations or sanctions
Litigation and Disputes
- Summary of pending or threatened litigation
- Assessment of potential legal disputes or claims
Intellectual Property
- Inventory of the company's intellectual property assets
- Listing of the registration status of these assets or transfers thereof under license, permission to use, assignment, etc.
- Analysis of IP protection strategies and potential infringements
Properties and Assets
- Review of movable / immovable, real estate holdings and property leases
- Examination of the condition and ownership status of physical assets
Insurance and Risk Management
- Overview of the company's insurance policies
- Assessment of the adequacy of coverage for identified risks
Conclusion and Recommendations
- Final assessment of the legal risks associated with the transaction
- Recommendations for addressing identified issues
- Legal opinion on proceeding with the transaction
Appendices
- List of documents reviewed
- Detailed findings for each section
- Supporting legal analysis and documentation
This report should provides a comprehensive view of the legal aspects of a company and helps stakeholders in making informed decisions regarding potential transactions.
It's important to note that the actual content and depth of a legal due diligence report shall vary immensely depending on the specific circumstances of the transaction and the requirements of the stakeholders involved.
