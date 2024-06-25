Once you have conducted a due diligence exercise, what is to be done thereafter? You need to report the outcome of your exercise to the concerned party, right?

Corp Comm Legal is an independent Indian law firm headquartered in New Delhi, India. The firm specialises in advising on corporate / commercial legal advisory services to its Indian and foreign clients focusing on M&A, Joint Ventures, IPR protection, Due Diligence, Contracts, Negotiation, Documentation, Strategic Advice.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Once you have conducted a due diligence exercise, what is to be done thereafter? You need to report the outcome of your exercise to the concerned party, right?

Let us discuss a simplified example of a legal due diligence report structure. Please note that this example is only for illustrative purposes and does not contain real data.

Legal Due Diligence Report

Executive Summary

Overview of the target company's legal standing

High-level identification of potential legal risks

Summary of key legal findings

Introduction

Purpose of the due diligence report

Scope of the legal review

Methodology used for the due diligence process

Disclaimers

Corporate Structure and Good Standing

Details of the company's incorporation

Examination of the company's bylaws and articles of association

Review of shareholder agreements and minutes from board meetings

Material Contracts

Analysis of key contracts, including customer and supplier agreements

Review of loan agreements and financial obligations

Examination of employment contracts and labour relations

Regulatory Compliances

List of approval, certifications, licences issued to the target company and their validity

Any applications filed for the aforesaid approvals, etc. and the status thereof

Periodical filings made by the target company as mandated under different laws, rules and regulations and any discrepancies thereunder

Evaluation of the company's compliance with relevant laws and regulations

Review of any regulatory investigations or sanctions

Litigation and Disputes

Summary of pending or threatened litigation

Assessment of potential legal disputes or claims

Intellectual Property

Inventory of the company's intellectual property assets

Listing of the registration status of these assets or transfers thereof under license, permission to use, assignment, etc.

Analysis of IP protection strategies and potential infringements

Properties and Assets

Review of movable / immovable, real estate holdings and property leases

Examination of the condition and ownership status of physical assets

Insurance and Risk Management

Overview of the company's insurance policies

Assessment of the adequacy of coverage for identified risks

Conclusion and Recommendations

Final assessment of the legal risks associated with the transaction

Recommendations for addressing identified issues

Legal opinion on proceeding with the transaction

Appendices

List of documents reviewed

Detailed findings for each section

Supporting legal analysis and documentation

This report should provides a comprehensive view of the legal aspects of a company and helps stakeholders in making informed decisions regarding potential transactions.

It's important to note that the actual content and depth of a legal due diligence report shall vary immensely depending on the specific circumstances of the transaction and the requirements of the stakeholders involved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.