Understanding Capital Reduction 1:

In simple words , reduction of capital occurs where a company reduces the amount of its share capital. Capital reduct ion involves strategic reshaping of a company's financial structure. It's a deliberate move where a company decides to decrease its total share capital , aiming for a more efficient and streamlined financial setup.

As per Section 66(1) of the Companies Act 2013:

Subject to confirmation by the Tribunal on an applicat ion by the company , a company limited by shares or limited by guarantee and having a share capital may , by a special resolution, reduce the share capital in any manner and in particular may -

a. extinguish or reduce the liability on any of its shares in respect of the share capital not paid-up; or

b. either with or without extinguishing or reducing liability on any of its shares cancel any paid-up share capital which is lost or is unrepresented by available assets; or pay off any paid-up share capital which is in excess of the wants of the company.



alter its memorandum by reducing the amount of its share capital and of its shares accordingly . It is important to note that , as per this section, no such reduction shall be made if the company is in arrears in the repayment of any deposits accepted by it , either before or after the commencement of this Act , or the interest payable thereon.

Scenarios where companies might think of Capital Reduction:

