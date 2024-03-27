ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

INDUSLAW DEAL REPORT

Our firm advised Krystal Integrated Services Limited (the “Company”), book running lead manager and selling shareholders in relation to the initial public offering (“IPO”) by the Company. The IPO comprised of a fresh issue and offer for sale of equity shares by the promoter selling shareholder. The IPO was oversubscribed by over 13 times.

Krystal Integrated is one of India's leading integrated facilities management services companies with a focus on healthcare, education, public administration and other sectors.

Book Running Lead Manager: Inga Ventures Private Limited

INDUSLAW Team:

Ravi Dubey (Partner), Anshul Roy (Partner), Radhika Pandey (Senior Associate), Abishek Sankar (Associate), Esha Gupta (Associate), Sakshi Sharma (Associate), Anomitra Debnath (Associate) and Aniruddh Saraswat (Associate).

Footnote