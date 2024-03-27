INDUSLAW DEAL REPORT

Our firm advised Krystal Integrated Services Limited (the “Company”), book running lead manager  and selling shareholders in relation to the initial public offering (“IPO”) by the Company. The IPO  comprised of a fresh issue and offer for sale of equity shares by the promoter selling shareholder. The  IPO was oversubscribed by over 13 times.

Krystal Integrated is one of India's leading integrated facilities management services companies with a  focus on healthcare, education, public administration and other sectors.

Book Running Lead Manager: Inga Ventures Private Limited

INDUSLAW Team:

Ravi Dubey (Partner), Anshul Roy (Partner), Radhika Pandey (Senior Associate), Abishek Sankar (Associate), Esha Gupta (Associate), Sakshi Sharma (Associate), Anomitra Debnath (Associate) and  Aniruddh Saraswat (Associate).

Footnote

1. https://www.moneycontrol.com/europe/?url=https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/ipo/krystal-integrated-services-makes-decent-debut-lists-at-11-premium-to-issue-price-12498981.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.