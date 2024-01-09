ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Introduction

On October 27, 2023, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("Ministry") amended the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 ("Rules") vide the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Second Amendment Rules, 2023 ("Amendment")1 by introducing Rule 9B2 ("Rule"). The Amendment has been carried out in pursuance to the power granted to the Central Government under Section 29(1)3 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). The said Rule necessitates all private companies to have all their securities in dematerialized form by September 30, 2024 ("Compliance Date") in accordance with provisions of the Depositories Act, 1996, and regulations made thereunder.

This article intends to dissect the nuances of the aforesaid Rule 9B focusing on the mandate for private companies to dematerialize their securities4. Additionally, the article will evaluate the potential effects and challenges that private companies might face in adhering to these revised regulations.

Implication

On or before the Compliance Date, and always thereafter, the private companies are to exclusively issue securities in dematerialized form and facilitate the dematerialization of all their existing securities.

In the event a private company intends to offer to (i) issue securities, (ii) buyback, (iii) issue bonus shares, or rights offers, the same can only be done after the dematerialization of securities held by the concerned private company's promoters, directors, and key managerial personnel.

Additionally:

for any person intending to transfer securities in a private company, the securities must be dematerialized before the transaction can take place, and the buyer must receive them in dematerialized form. when a subscriber subscribes to securities in a private company through private placement, bonus shares, or rights offer, the private company must dematerialize all their held securities before such subscription.

Applicability

The Amendment applies to all private companies5, save and except for the below mentioned companies:

Small Company (not being a small company on or after March 31, 2023)6; and Government Company7.

It is crucial to note that there is no explicit exemption provided for companies incorporated under section 8 of the Act under the Amendment. Section 8 companies are those formed for the promotion of commerce, art, science, sports, education, research, social welfare, religion, charity, etc. It is interesting to see how the Ministry takes a view regarding the applicability of the said Rule 9B on Section 8 companies, since Section 8 companies do not fall under the definition of a small company or Government companies.

Further, if a private company operates as a subsidiary or a holding company of another private company, despite meeting the financial criteria defining a small company, it will not be categorized as a small company. If it is a private company then consequently, it must adhere to the requirements outlined in the Amendment.

Furthermore, one needs to take into consideration that the said private companies for the purpose of dematerialization of its securities have to comply with Rule 9A(4) to Rule 9A(10)8 of the said Rules.

Potential effects

at the Amendment is in line with the government's growing efforts to curb various economic crimes like benami transactions, fraudulent share transfers including without limitation backdating the share transfers, and/or improper share pledges. Dematerializing shares simplifies several aspects of shareholding. It reduces the likelihood of fraudulent activities associated with physical share certificates. By digitizing shares, it minimizes the risk of fake transfers and mitigates disputes related to them. This, in turn, decreases the volume of litigation concerning these matters. Moreover, holding shares in dematerialized form brings operational efficiencies for shareholders. It streamlines processes for them, making transactions and ownership transfers more convenient and secure. Financial institutions grappling with challenges in foreclosing pledges of physically held shares will benefit significantly from this move. Foreclosing dematerialized shares is a far more straightforward procedure compared to physical shares, which involves complex processes. The transition to dematerialization simplifies this aspect for financial entities, facilitating smoother foreclosure procedures. Dematerializing of shares also substantially reduces the risk of share certificates being lost or being damaged.

From a broader perspective, this transition enhances transparency within the shareholding landscape. It assists governmental agencies in tracing shareholders of private companies more effectively. Additionally, it aids in ensuring proper payment of stamp duty on share transfers, contributing to greater regulatory compliance and transparency in financial transactions.

Challenges

Although this Amendment does not aim to alter the private company's structure, operationally it will have to be seen how the private company, along with the depository and depository participant conduct themselves so as to preserve and honour the restrictions as imposed on a private company under the Act. Market intermediaries such as depository participants, depositories, and Registrar and Transfer Agents will likely need to restructure their existing infrastructure and operational processes significantly. This restructuring is essential to accommodate the substantial influx of additional users into their networks resulting from the dematerialization initiative. Private companies also face a considerable task in completing the dematerialization process for the shareholding of their promoters, directors, key managerial personnel and other shareholders. This involves a meticulous transition from physical shares to dematerialized form, necessitating adequate time and resources. Compulsory dematerialization necessitates foreign investors in private Indian companies to open demat accounts in Indian depositories. The mandatory dematerialization introduces various procedural requirements, including PAN (permanent account number) acquisition, KYC (know your customer) compliances, potential financial charges, and document authentication, collectively impacting the time frame for foreign investors in finalizing deals involving investments in private Indian companies.

Implications of non-compliance

As no specific penalty has been provided for non-compliance, Section 450 of the Act automatically becomes applicable to punish for any contravention of the new Rule 9B. Thus, in the event of any non-compliance of Rule 9B, the company and every officer of the company in default shall be liable to a penalty of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) and in case of a continuing default then a further penalty of Rs. 1,000/- per day, subject to a maximum penalty of (a) Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupees Two Lakhs Only) in case of a company and (b) Rs. 50,000/0 (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only) in case of any officer in default.

Conclusion

The Amendment brings forth a pivotal shift for private companies in India. This mandate compelling dematerialization of shares has far-reaching implications, with a strategic aim to modernize the shareholding landscape and address pressing issues of fraud, transparency, and operational inefficiencies.

The dematerialization requirement, effective until the specified Compliance Date, underscores a fundamental transformation in how securities are issued, traded, and managed. While exempting small and government companies, this rule imposes a significant obligation on private entities (considering that there are more than 14 lakh private companies9), irrespective of the fact that some of these private companies may be the subsidiaries of foreign companies, urging them to align with the digitization trend. This strategic move anticipates a reduction in fraudulent activities associated with physical certificates, easing dispute resolutions, and lowering litigation volumes. Simultaneously, it promises streamlined processes, improved security, and operational convenience for shareholders in managing their investments.

However, the transition isn't devoid of challenges. Market intermediaries face the arduous task of overhauling their infrastructures to accommodate the surge in users. Private companies, too, confront a meticulous conversion process from physical to dematerialized shares, demanding substantial time and resources. The mandate's impact extends beyond national borders, necessitating foreign investors in private Indian companies to navigate additional procedural requirements, potentially elongating deal closure timelines.

Nonetheless, this strategic move towards dematerialization marks a pivotal step in enhancing transparency, fortifying regulatory compliance, and fostering a modernized, digitized ecosystem within private companies, especially with respect to eliminating fraudulent transactions and benami shareholders. It's a transformative directive aiming to align India's corporate landscape with contemporary global standards, albeit with inherent challenges that necessitate a carefully orchestrated transition.

Footnotes

1. https://egazette.gov.in/WriteReadData/2023/249772.pdf

2. Rule 9B of the Rules states as follows:

"9B. Issue of securities in dematerialised form by private companies:- (1) Every private company, other than a small company, shall within the period referred to in sub-rule (2) - (a) issue the securities only in dematerialised form; and (b) facilitate dematerialisation of all its securities, in accordance with provisions of the Depositories Act, 1996 (22 of 1996) and regulations made thereunder. (2) A private company, which as on last day of a financial year, ending on or after 31st March, 2023, is not a small company as per audited financial statements for such financial year, shall, within eighteen months of closure of such financial year, comply with the provisions of this rule. (3) Every private company referred to in sub-rule (2) making any offer for issue of any securities or buyback of securities or issue of bonus shares or rights offer, after the date when it is required to comply with this rule, shall ensure that before making such offer, entire holding of securities of its promoters, directors, key managerial personnel has been dematerialised in accordance with the provisions of the Depositories Act, 1996 (22 of 1996) and regulations made thereunder. (4) Every holder of securities of the private company referred to in sub-rule (2),- (a) who intends to transfer such securities on or after the date when the company is required to comply with this rule, shall get such securities dematerialised before the transfer; or (b) who subscribes to any securities of the concerned private company whether by way of private placement or bonus shares or rights offer on or after the date when the company is required to comply with this rule shall ensure that all his securities are held in dematerialised form before such subscription. (5) The provisions of sub-rules (4) to (10) of rule 9A shall, mutatis mutandis, apply to the dematerialization of securities under this rule. (6) The provisions of this rule shall not apply in case of a Government company."

3. Section 29(1A) of the Companies Act, 2013 states as follows:

"(1A) In case of such class or classes of unlisted companies as may be prescribed, the securities shall be held or transferred only in dematerialised form in the manner laid down in the Depositories Act, 1996 and the regulations made thereunder."

4. Section 2(81) defined securities as follows:

"(81) "securities" means the securities as defined in clause (h) of section 2 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (42 of 1956);"

Further, Section 2(h) of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 defined securities as follows:

"(h) "securities" include— (i) shares, scrips, stocks, bonds, debentures, debenture stock or other marketable securities of a like nature in or of any incorporated company or other body corporate; (ia) derivative; (ib) units or any other instrument issued by any collective investment scheme to the investors in such schemes;] (ic)security receipt as defined in clause (zg) of section 2 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002; (id) units or any other such instrument issued to the investors under any mutual fund scheme;] (ii) Government securities; (iia) such other instruments as may be declared by the Central Government to be securities; and (iii) rights or interest in securities;"

5. Section 2(68) of the Companies Act, 2013 defines private company as follows:

"(68) "private company" means a company having a minimum paid-up share capital as may be prescribed, and which by its articles,— (i) restricts the right to transfer its shares; (ii) except in case of One Person Company, limits the number of its members to two hundred: Provided that where two or more persons hold one or more shares in a company jointly, they shall, for the purposes of this clause, be treated as a single member: Provided further that— (A) persons who are in the employment of the company; and (B) persons who, having been formerly in the employment of the company, were members of the company while in that employment and have continued to be members after the employment ceased, shall not be included in the number of members; and (iii) prohibits any invitation to the public to subscribe for any securities of the company;"

6. Section 2(85) of the Companies Act, 2013 defines a small company as follows:

""small company" means a company, other than a public company,— (i) paid-up share capital of which does not exceed fifty lakh rupees or such higher amount as may be prescribed which shall not be more than ten crore rupees; and (ii) turnover of which as per profit and loss account for the immediately preceding financial year does not exceed two crore rupees or such higher amount as may be prescribed which shall not be more than one hundred crore rupees: Provided that nothing in this clause shall apply to— (A) a holding company or a subsidiary company; (B) a company registered under section 8; or (C) a company or body corporate governed by any special Act;"

7. Section 2(45) of the Companies Act, 2013 has defined Government Company as follows:

"(45) "Government company" means any company in which not less than fifty-one per cent. of the paid-up share capital is held by the Central Government, or by any State Government or Governments, or partly by the Central Government and partly by one or more State Governments, and includes a company which is a subsidiary company of such a Government company;"

8. Sub-rule (4) to (10) of Rule 9A of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 states as follows:

"(4) Every unlisted public company shall facilitate dematerialisation of all its existing securities by making necessary application to a depository as defined in clause (e) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the Depositories Act, 1996 and shall secure International security Identification Number (ISIN) for each type of security and shall in-form all its existing security holders about such facility. (5) Every unlisted public company shall ensure that _ (a) it makes timely payment of fees (admission as well as annual) to the depository and registrar to an issue and share transfer agent in accordance with the agreement executed between the parties; (b) it maintains security deposit at all times, of not less than two years, fees with the depository and registrar to an issue and share transfer agent in such form as may be agreed between the parties; and (c) it complies with the regulations or directions or guidelines or circulars, if any, issued by the securities and Exchange Board or Depository from time to time with respect to dematerialisation of shares of unlisted public companies and matters incidental or related thereto. (6) No unlisted public company which has defaulted in sub-rule (5) shall make offer of any securities or buyback its securities or issue any bonus or right shares till the payments to depositories or registrar to an issue and share transfer agent are made. (7) Except as provided in sub-rule (8), the provisions of the Depositories Act 1996 the securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and participants) 3[Regulations, 2018] and the securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 shall apply mutatis mutandis to dematerialisation of securities of unlisted public companies. (8) Every unlisted public company governed by this rule shall submit Form PAS-6 to the Registrar with such fee as provided in Companies (Registration Offices and Fees) Rules,2014 within sixty days from the conclusion of each half year duly certified by a company secretary in practice or chartered accountant in practice. (8A) The company shall immediately bring to the notice of the depositories any difference observed in its issued capital and the capital held in dematerialised form. (9) The grievances, if any, of security holders of unlisted public companies under this rule shall be filed before the Investor Education and protection Fund Authority. (10) The Investor Education and protection Fund Authority shall initiate any action against a depository or participant or registrar to an issue and share transfer agent after prior consultation with the securities and Exchange Board of India."

9. https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/dms/getdocument?mds=txTYdsRdDC%252BtNEfohyF1SQ%253D%253D&type=open

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.