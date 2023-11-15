Our firm advised Xpressbees in relation to Series G investment from Teachers' Venture Growth, the venture arm of Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan1 including a secondary component where we also represented certain selling shareholders apart from the Company. This deal marks Ontario Teachers' first investment in India from the TVG platform.
Deal amount: USD 80 million
INDUSLAW Team: Winnie Shekhar (Partner), Shantanu Singh (Principal Associate), Rashi Bharadwaj (Principal Associate), Anu Bhaskaran (Associate), Anukriti Bhattad (Associate) and Shubham Tiwary (Associate).
