In the scheme of amalgamation by Reliance Industries Limited1 (RIL or Appellant), the Hon'ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi (NCLAT) set aside the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) that directed the Appellant to hold the meetings of shareholders and creditors under Section 230(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act).

This alert summarizes the key aspects of the aforesaid judgment in the below paragraphs.