Related party transactions ("RPTs") are a widely accepted phenomenon in the business world and are frequently undertaken by various companies with their promoters, subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, among others. Although there is growing consensus to regulate RPTs in the interest of minority shareholders, not all RPTs are legally frowned upon in light of the underlying efficiency, cost-benefits and commercial sense that may be involved in undertaking RPTs. The legislative intent behind regulating RPTs is to provide adequate safeguards to prevent abuse of RPTs particularly triggered by close-knit and promoter-driven corporate structures in India. These safeguards are reflected in the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").1

Despite an extensive disclosure and approval-based mechanism for RPTs under the SEBI Listing Regulations, there have been increasing instances of misuse of RPTs particularly by listed entities through complex corporate structures involving unlisted and overseas subsidiaries. For instance, SEBI held Sun Pharma liable for breaching the SEBI Listing Regulations by non-disclosure of a material RPT (worth INR 5,400 crores) between its wholly-owned subsidiary (i.e., Sun Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd.) and its promoter-owner entity and related party (i.e., Aditya Medisales Ltd. ("AML")).2 SEBI observed that Sun Pharma diverted money into India through AML for several years by not disclosing AML as its related party and violating Regulation 23(2), 23(4) and 34(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.3 Such transactions have raised corporate governance concerns demanding a relook into the existing RPT regime under the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In this backdrop, SEBI constituted a working group on RPTs ("Working Group") in November 2019. The Working Group analysed the existing regime on RPTs and made key structural recommendations in its report dated January 22, 2020.4 Subsequently, these were adopted by SEBI with certain tweaks vide the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2021 ("LODR Amendment").5 The LODR Amendment largely came into effect from April 1, 2022, barring certain provisions which shall be applicable from April 1, 2023. Amongst its notable recommendations are (a) expansion of the meaning of the terms 'related party' and 'RPT'; and (b) lowering of materiality threshold for material RPTs.

SEBI also strengthened the disclosure regime (with respect to audit committee and shareholders) vide circular dated November 22, 2021 ("2021 Circular"). Further, amidst industrial representations in relation to ambiguities in the LODR Amendment, SEBI has recently clarified the scope and applicability of the LODR Amendment vide (a) circular dated March 30, 2022; and (b) circular dated April 8, 2022 ("April 2022 Circular").

This article attempts to critically analyse the LODR Amendment to highlight the practical issues vis-à-vis its implementation:

Pursuant to the LODR Amendment, SEBI has attempted to broaden the ambit of the term 'related party'. Regulation 2(zb) of the SEBI Listing Regulations currently deems any person or entity belonging to the promoter/ promoter group and holding 20% or more shareholding in listed entity as related party. With effect from April 1, 2022, any person or entity (a) forming part of promoter/ promoter group, regardless of its shareholding; or (b) holding 20% or more (or 10% or more, with effect from April 1, 2023) equity shares directly or on beneficial interest basis at any time during the immediately preceding financial year ("FY") is deemed to be related party.

We believe that this amendment has a key interpretational gap. Considering that the above-mentioned threshold of equity shareholding is based on previous FY, it will preclude the transactions undertaken by persons/ entities who acquire shareholding of the above threshold in the same year as the RPT. We opine that SEBI should consider amending this definition to apply the threshold vis-à-vis the current financial year or at the time of the RPT taking place. Another key amendment is in the definition of the term 'RPT' by adding subsidiaries (particularly unlisted subsidiaries) into the regulatory framework. While the earlier definition is limited to transaction between listed entity and related party, the amended definition (with effect from April 1, 2022) extends to listed entity or its subsidiaries and related party or its subsidiaries. With effect from April 1, 2023, this will be further expanded to cover transaction between listed entity, or its subsidiaries and any other person/ entity provided the purpose and effect is to benefit related party of listed entity or its subsidiaries.

LODR Amendment has thus casted a very wide net by regulating transactions between two subsidiaries particularly overseas subsidiaries of the listed entity whose fate entirely rests on the approval of audit committee of listed entity in India, thus compromising on efficiency and autonomy of such transaction, and leading to a situation of conflict of laws. The existing materiality threshold for material RPTs under Regulation 23(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations is more than 10% of annual consolidated turnover of listed entity basis the last audited financial statements of the listed entity ("10% threshold"). With the LODR Amendment, SEBI revised the materiality threshold as more than 10% threshold or INR 1,000 crore ("numeric threshold") whichever is lower. Although lowering the threshold is adequately premised on extending the mandate of shareholders' approval to an otherwise high-value transaction (falling short of the 10% threshold), the same is riddled with implementational issues particularly when read with clause (b) of second proviso of Regulation 23(2). The given proviso, with effect from April 1, 2022, mandates audit committee approval of the listed entity for an RPT of listed entity's subsidiary with another related party (and not with listed entity) if the value of transaction (individually or collectively) during an FY crosses the 10% threshold.

By not replicating the numeric threshold in the proviso of Regulation 23(2) akin to Regulation 23(1), SEBI seems to have overlooked the ambiguity and inconsistency that ensues in applying the given provisions to RPTs involving unlisted subsidiaries of listed entity. Subject to clause (d) of second proviso of Regulation 23(2) and proviso of Regulation 23(4)6, an RPT with an unlisted subsidiary which crosses the numeric threshold but fails to reach the 10% threshold shall require shareholders' approval of listed entity in accordance with Regulation 23(4). However, the same shall be exempt from seeking audit committee approval of listed entity as it will not trigger clause (b) of second proviso of Regulation 23(2), thereby creating a paradoxical scenario where shareholder approval is required without obtaining audit committee approval.7 The drafting ambiguity is further exacerbated in light of disclosure mandate under 2021 Circular which requires disclosing to the shareholders the summary of information provided to the audit committee. We opine that SEBI should consider removing the inconsistency by bringing the material threshold on par with the threshold contained in the second proviso of Regulation 23(2). Lastly, pursuant to April 2022 Circular, SEBI has thrashed out a fixed validity period of omnibus shareholders' approval, i.e. upto one year or till next annual general meeting. It is key to note that SEBI Listing Regulations are silent on the concept of 'omnibus shareholders' approval'. An inevitable corollary of such mandate is two-fold: (a) it creates uncertainty as regards which material RPT would amount to omnibus RPT and require shareholders' approval on an annual basis; and (b) by way of a recurring (yearly) mandate of renewed shareholders' approval for routine omnibus RPTs, it aggravates compliance burden and can act as a potential deterrent for listed companies from undertaking an otherwise efficient and cost-effective RPT. Such a mandate might be looked down upon as a case of over-regulation by SEBI. We opine that in tune with market practice and further to avoid confusion, SEBI should clarify the scope of omnibus material RPTs by suitably excepting long-term contracts with detailed material terms disclosed upfront from its ambit.

From the above analysis, we believe that there are practical challenges both at the interpretational and implementational level as regards the given amendments. Therefore, the efficacy of the amendments in light of the legislative intent and their practical applicability ahead of the ease of doing business concerns need to be carefully assessed and accounted for in the near future.

Footnotes

1. For instance, the earlier provisions of Ind AS 18 and the Act (Section 188 read with Section 2(76)) had no direct mention of the term 'promoter'. Given that a significant majority of listed entities are driven by promoter / promoter group in India, the Kotak Committee recommended for inclusion of all promoter / promoter groups holding 20% or more shareholding within the ambit of the term 'related party'. SEBI adopted the same by amending the LODR vide May 9, 2018.

2. https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/companies/allegations-on-sun-pharma-may-tighten-scrutiny-on-related-party-distribution-model-in-sector-3427081.html

3. https://www.sebi.gov.in/enforcement/orders/feb-2021/settlement-order-in-respect-of-sun-pharmaceutical-industries-limited-in-the-matter-of-sun-pharmaceutical-industries-limited_49094.html

https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/sebi-probe-finds-violation-of-listing-and-disclosure-norms-by-sun-pharma-120022101264_1.html#:~:text=The%20Securities%20and%20Exchange%20Board,distributed%20its%20formulation%20in%20India.

4. https://www.sebi.gov.in/reports-and-statistics/reports/jan-2020/report-of-the-working-group-on-related-party-transactions_45805.html

5. https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/nov-2021/securities-and-exchange-board-of-india-listing-obligations-and-disclosure-requirements-sixth-amendment-regulations-2021_53851.html

6. As per these provisos, prior approval of the shareholders and audit committee of a listed entity shall not be required for an RPT to which the listed subsidiary or its unlisted subsidiary is a party, but the listed entity is not a party.

7. For instance, A is a listed entity. B, its unlisted subsidiary, is entering into transaction with C (another subsidiary of A) to which A is not party. The value of transaction is 1100 crores. The annual consolidated turnover of listed entity basis the last audited financial statements is 15000 crores. In such a scenario, the proposed RPT breaches the numeric threshold but fails to reach the 10% threshold. Consequently, the transaction will require shareholders' approval of A as per Regulation 23(4), however, it is exempt from A's audit committee approval in accordance with the second proviso of Regulation 23(2).

