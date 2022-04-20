India:
SEBI Introduces Key Changes To Public Offer Norms For Listed Companies
20 April 2022
Majmudar & Partners
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As some of the recent IPOs including those of new-age
technology, e-commerce, and fintech companies have come under
pressure, the SEBI is tightening regulations to avoid an exodus of
investors. A cap has also been imposed on the quantum of funds that
can be raised for use in future acquisitions. Our brief client
presentation highlights these points.
Click here to read the full presentation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from India
Exclusive Jurisdiction Clause In Contracts
Upscale Legal
The law relating to ‘Contracts' in India is dealt under the Indian Contract Act, 1872. The Contracts/ Agreements can be with respect to an individual working at an organization...
E-Contracts In India
Agama Law Associates
Electronic Contract refers to a contract that takes place through e-commerce, often without the parties meeting each other. It refers to commercial transactions conducted and concluded electronically.
Jurisdiction Of Commercial Courts
Khurana and Khurana
The Commercial Courts Act, 2015 was introduced by the government to reduce the pendency of the Commercial Disputes which earlier were dealt with under the category of regular suits.