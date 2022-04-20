As some of the recent IPOs including those of new-age technology, e-commerce, and fintech companies have come under pressure, the SEBI is tightening regulations to avoid an exodus of investors. A cap has also been imposed on the quantum of funds that can be raised for use in future acquisitions. Our brief client presentation highlights these points.

Click here to read the full presentation.

