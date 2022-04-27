India:
Threat Of Valuation Litigation In Public M&A – Carlyle-PNB Effect!
27 April 2022
Resolut Partners
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Unsuccessful sale processes, struggling lender, fund-raise and
tender offer, vigorous activism, enhanced scrutiny of board
responsibilities and litigation, terminated fund raise process and
finally a rights issue - or, in three words, PNB Housing Finance
(PNBHFL). In what could be a landmark turn of events for India, the
PNBHFL saga has shown glimpses of what sophisticated M&A in the
West typically entail. While there are various sub-themes to the
entire episode, this piece focuses on three key questions which
will arguably shape the M&A litigation sphere in the next
decade - is a SEBI-prescribed historical price indicative of the
fair value of a company? What are the duties of the board of
directors while approving a majority sale? And finally, will PNBHFL
be the starting point for the growth of appraisal rights litigation
in India?
Download Pdf
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from India
Exclusive Jurisdiction Clause In Contracts
Upscale Legal
The law relating to ‘Contracts' in India is dealt under the Indian Contract Act, 1872. The Contracts/ Agreements can be with respect to an individual working at an organization...
Jurisdiction Of Commercial Courts
Khurana and Khurana
The Commercial Courts Act, 2015 was introduced by the government to reduce the pendency of the Commercial Disputes which earlier were dealt with under the category of regular suits.
The Commercial Courts Act 2015 And Jurisdiction
Khurana and Khurana
The Commercial Courts Act 2015 was introduced by the government to reduce the pendency of the Commercial Disputes which earlier were dealt with under the category of regular suits.
E-Contracts In India
Agama Law Associates
Electronic Contract refers to a contract that takes place through e-commerce, often without the parties meeting each other. It refers to commercial transactions conducted and concluded electronically.