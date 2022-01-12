Following significant changes have been recently introduced:
- EGR, bullion spot delivery contract and bullion depository receipt specified as "securities" under SCRA | Paving the way for gold / bullion exchange: In respect of bullion depository receipts, Ministry of Finance (MoF) has notified "Electronic Gold Receipt" (EGR), bullion spot delivery contract and bullion depository receipt with underlying bullion as "securities" under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA). Further to this, on January 10, 2022, SEBI has allowed stock exchange/s desirous of trading in EGRs to apply to SEBI for approval of trading of EGRs in new segment.
- Regulation for Vault Managers | Another step towards Gold Exchange in Domestic Market: SEBI has released regulations for vault managers in domestic market, detailing norms and obligations for vault managers.
- High value debt listed companies to comply with additional norms on related party transactions: Recently, SEBI had notified that Regulation 15 to 27 of LODR Regulations will be applicable to high value debt listed companies on a "comply or explain" basis. Further to this notification, certain additional norms were introduced for related party transactions. SEBI has now clarified that such additional norms will also be applicable to high value debt listed companies.
- Decision at SEBI board meeting: SEBI has taken following major decisions in its board meeting held on December 28, 2021 (available here):
- Revised conditions for objects of the issue and earmarked limits where issuer company has not identified any acquisition or investment target in its offer documents; Credit Rating Agency (CRAs) appointed as monitoring agencies and norms on reporting on utilization of issue proceeds;
- Revised floor prices, lock-in provisions for promoters and non-promoters, pledge of locked-in shares, permissible preferential issue for consideration other than cash and timelines for seeking in-principal approval in case of preferential issue;
- Prior approval of shareholders required for appointment/ re-appointment of persons failing to get elected as directors;
- Introduction of "Special Situation Funds" (SSFs) as a sub-category under Category I Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs);
- Consent of unitholders of mutual funds required by simple majority in case of winding up a scheme or prematurely redeeming the units of a close ended scheme;
- KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) to carry out independent validation of KYC records and maintain an audit trail for any changes in KYC records of clients;
- Revised networth requirement for Trading Members (TMs), Self-Clearing Members (SCMs), Clearing Members (CMs), Professional Clearing Members (PCMs), Depository Participants (DPs);
- Deposit & Fees requirements for members in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment;
- Unique registration numbers of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs);
- Revision in timelines and clarificatory changes to provisions of the Settlement Proceedings Regulations
The above changes have been analyzed below:
MoF has notified "Electronic Gold Receipt" (EGR) as securities for the purpose of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA). EGR has been defined as an electronic receipt issued on the basis of deposit of underlying physical gold in accordance with the regulations issued by SEBI from time to time. This amendment has been introduced vide notification dated December 24, 2021 (available here).
Further to this, on January 10, 2022, SEBI has allowed stock exchange/s desirous of trading in EGRs to apply to SEBI for approval of trading of EGRs in new segment. The circular issued by SEBI dated January 10, 2022 is available here.
Further, MoF has also notified bullion spot delivery contract and bullion depository receipt with underlying bullion as securities under the SCRA in respect of issuance and trading of such securities in an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). This change has been introduced vide notification dated December 24, 2021 (available here).
SEBI has issued SEBI (Vault Managers) Regulations, 2021 for regulating registration and operation of vault managers in domestic market with respect to gold . Key features of the regulation are as follows:
- Registration with SEBI: Any person intending to carry on the business as a Vault Manager on or after the commencement of these regulations is required to make an application to SEBI for grant of a certificate of registration.
- Obligations of vault manager: Few of the obligations of vault manager include:
- Store the gold only in recognized vaults;
- Ensure the quality specifications of the gold at the time of deposit as per the gold standard;
- Create EGRs;
- Maintain records of all transactions or operations pertaining to the recognized vault(s);
- Adopt appropriate safekeeping measures, as may be specified by SEBI, to ensure that deposits, records and documents are protected at all times;
- Have Data Recovery System in place to prevent loss or damage of electronic records;
- Take necessary steps to maintain the quality and quantity of gold stored in the recognised vault(s);
- Devise procedures for periodic reconciliation of physical gold with the corresponding record of EGRs maintained by it and the depositories;
- Not to sell, remove, dispose or create any interest, including by way of pledge or hypothecation, in the gold deposited in the vault(s) for the creation of EGR, except in such manner as may be specified by SEBI;
- Ensure delivery of gold to the beneficial owner as per the gold standard.
- Indemnification for loss: The vault manager to indemnify for any loss caused to the depositor or the beneficial owner by the vault manager in the course of providing vaulting services.
- Creation of EGR: Upon acceptance of the gold from the depositor, the vault manager shall create an EGR in the name of such depositor as beneficial owner.
- Withdrawal of gold: A beneficial owner seeking to withdraw gold from the vault to place a request with the depository. The depository, after satisfying the payment of charges due to the vault manager, to intimate its approval for withdrawal of gold to the concerned vault manager. The Vault Manager to hand over the gold and extinguish the EGR(s), subject to the beneficial owner producing acknowledgement of receipt and such other documents as may be specified by the vault manager.
- Inspection and audit: SEBI has a right to undertake inspection of the books of accounts, records and documents and deposits of gold of the vault manager in order to inspect into the affairs of such manager.
The detailed norms and obligations of vault manager are provided under the SEBI (Vault Managers) Regulations, 2021 dated December 31, 2021 (available here).
Recently, SEBI had notified that Regulation 15 to 27 of LODR Regulations will be applicable to high value debt listed companies on a "comply or explain" basis. Further to this notification, SEBI, vide circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2021/662 dated November 22, 2021 had specified following disclosure obligations of listed entities in relation to Related Party Transactions (RPTs) with respect to specified securities:
- Information to be reviewed by the Audit Committee for approval of RPTs;
- Information to be provided to shareholders for consideration of RPTs; and
- Format for reporting of RPTs to the Stock Exchange.
Since the provisions of Regulation 23 of the LODR Regulations would be applicable to high value debt listed companies also, SEBI has now clarified that aforementioned additional norms will also be applicable to high value debt listed companies.
SEBI, in its board meeting held on December 28, 2021 (available here), approved significant amendments to the following regulations:
Amendments
Details
SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations)
|
Filing of Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) | Conditions for Objects of the Issue if issuer company has not identified any acquisition or investment target.
Threshold for offer for Sale (OFS) to public in an IPO where DRHP is filed by issuer without track record.
CRAs as monitoring agency and reporting on utilization of issue proceeds
|
Conditions for Objects of the Issue:
Exclusion: Above limits will not apply if the proposed acquisition or strategic investment object has been identified and suitable specific disclosures about such acquisitions or investments are made in the draft offer document and the offer document at the time of filing of offer documents.
Threshold for offer for Sale (OFS):
Monitoring agency and reporting on utilization of issue proceeds:
|
Minimum price band in case of book built issues
|
A minimum price band of at least 105% of the floor price will be applicable for all issues opening on or after notification of amendments to the ICDR Regulations in the official gazette.
|
Lock-in for Anchor Investors
|
The existing lock in of 30 days for anchor investors to continue for 50% of the portion allocated to such anchor investor. For the remaining portion, lock in of 90 days from the date of allotment will be applicable for all issues opening on or after April 1, 2022.
|
Revised allocation methodology for Non- Institutional Investors (NIIs)
|
|
Preferential Issues | Factors for determination of floor prices, including in case of change of control.
Reduced lock-in period for promoters and non-promoters pursuant to a preferential issue.
Promoters permitted to pledge lock-in shares pursuant to preferential issue where it is one of the terms of loan sanctioned by financial institution
Preferential Issue for consideration other than cash permitted for share swaps backed with valuation report
In-principle approval from stock exchange to be applied on the same day as date of dispatch of AGM/EGM Notice
|
Determination of floor price:
Lock-in provision for promoters:
Lock-in provision for non-promoters:
Pledge of locked-in shares:
Promoters would be permitted to pledge the shares locked-in pursuant to a preferential issue provided if pledge of such specified securities is one of the terms of sanction of the loan granted by certain financial institutions and the said loan is to be sanctioned to the issuer company or its subsidiary(ies) for the purpose of financing one or more of the objects of the preferential issue.
Preferential Issue for consideration other than cash:
Consideration for preferential issue, "other than cash" will be permitted only for share swaps backed by a valuation report from an independent registered valuer.
Timelines for seeking in-principle approval from stock exchanges by issuer company:
Issuer company to necessarily apply for in-principle approval from stock exchanges on the same day as the date of dispatch of notice for AGM/ EGM to shareholders.
|
SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations)
|
Prior approval of shareholders required for appointment/ re-appointment of persons failing to get elected as directors
|
SEBI has approved a proposal to introduce provisions relating to appointment or re-appointment of persons who fail to get elected as directors, including as Whole-time directors or Managing Directors or Managers, at the general meeting of a listed entity. Such appointment/ re-appointment will be done only with the prior approval of the shareholders.
|
Issue of securities in dematerialized form in compliance with investor requests
|
With a view to improve ease, convenience and safety of transactions for investor, issuance of securities in dematerialized form has been approved, in the event of a request from investor for issue of duplicate shares, etc.
|
SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (AIF Regulations)
|
Introduction of "Special Situation Funds" (SSFs) as a sub-category under Category I AIFs | Permitted investments and features of SSF regulatory framework
|
SSFs have been approved as a sub-category under Category I AIF, which will invest only in 'stressed assets' such as:
Other significant features of the regulatory framework for SSFs include the following. It will need to be seen as to SSF framework will find takers in the AIF industry, considering the already existing ARC market:
|
SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 (Mutual Fund Regulations)
|
Mutual fund schemes to follow Indian Accounting Standards
|
Mutual Funds schemes to follow Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) from Financial Year 2023-24 onwards.
|
Consent of unitholders required by simple majority in case of winding up a scheme or prematurely redeeming the units of a close ended scheme
|
|
SEBI {KYC (Know Your Client) Registration Agency} Regulations, 2011 (KRA Regulations)
|
KRAs to carry out independent validation of KYC records and maintain an audit trail for any changes in KYC records of clients
|
KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) have been made responsible to carry out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded onto their system by the Registered Intermediary (RI) and to maintain an audit trail of the upload / modification / download with respect to KYC records of client.
Further, the systems of the RIs and KRAs to be integrated to facilitate seamless movement of KYC documents to and from RIs to KRAs.
|
SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992 (Stock Broker Regulations) and SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 (DP Regulations)
|
Revised Networth requirement under Stock Broker Regulations and DP Regulations | Deposit & Fees requirements for members in EGR Segment
|
Amendments to Stock Brokers Regulations:
Amendments to the DP Regulations:
|
SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 (FPI Regulations)
|
Unique registration numbers of FPIs
|
Amendments to FPI Regulations to enable SEBI to generate unique registration numbers of FPIs on receipt of basic details of the applicants seeking FPI registration from either of SEBI registered depositories.
|
SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018 (Settlement Proceedings Regulations)
|
Revision in timelines, clarificatory changes to provisions of the Settlement Proceedings Regulations, rationalisation of certain amounts
|
