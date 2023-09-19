India:
Why Businesses Should Care About G20 Outcomes On Security In The Digital Economy
19 September 2023
Ikigai Law
Arindrajit Basu and Rutuja Pol penned an op-ed that appeared on
Saturday, 16th September's print edition of The Economic Times
as "Putting up digital bolts and latches." A longer
version of this article is available here.
The op-ed provides three reasons on why the G20 outcomes on
security in the digital economy matter for businesses globally. It
also highlights the relevance of these outcomes for countries that
are firming up their domestic legislation on online safety and user
harm.
