Legalaxy – Monthly Newsletter Series – Vol XIII – June, 2024

In the June edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals.
Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:
- Rumour verification in 24 hours – SEBI notifies industry standards and framework
- SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 – Notified
- SEBI revises the ICDR Regulations relating to minimum promoter contribution
- Insider trading – unverified information cannot be 'generally available information'
- NISM certificate mandated for a member of key investment team of an AIF manager
- SEBI relaxes KYC norms to simplify risk management framework
- Introduction of framework for administration of research analysts and investment advisers
- SEBI simplifies digital onboarding for clients of Portfolio Managers and boosts transparency with disclosures
- SEBI mandates registration for distributors of portfolio management services with APMI
- Regularization of partly paid units by AIFs to persons resident outside India by RBI
- RBI amends the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) Regulations, 2016
- Boost to green hydrogen production: renewable energy plants exempted from RLMM and ALMM
- Department of Pharmaceuticals mandates self-declarations by ethics committees for UCPMP compliance
We hope you like our publication. We look forward to your suggestions.
© 2024, Vaish Associates Advocates,
All rights reserved
Advocates, 1st & 11th Floors, Mohan Dev Building 13, Tolstoy Marg New Delhi-110001 (India).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist professional advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. The views expressed in this article are solely of the authors of this article.