Legalaxy – Monthly Newsletter Series – Vol XIII – June, 2024

In the June edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

Rumour verification in 24 hours – SEBI notifies industry standards and framework

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 – Notified

SEBI revises the ICDR Regulations relating to minimum promoter contribution

Insider trading – unverified information cannot be 'generally available information'

NISM certificate mandated for a member of key investment team of an AIF manager

SEBI relaxes KYC norms to simplify risk management framework

Introduction of framework for administration of research analysts and investment advisers

SEBI simplifies digital onboarding for clients of Portfolio Managers and boosts transparency with disclosures

SEBI mandates registration for distributors of portfolio management services with APMI

Regularization of partly paid units by AIFs to persons resident outside India by RBI

RBI amends the Foreign Exchange Management (Deposit) Regulations, 2016

Boost to green hydrogen production: renewable energy plants exempted from RLMM and ALMM

Department of Pharmaceuticals mandates self-declarations by ethics committees for UCPMP compliance

