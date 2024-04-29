ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

파트 A: 섹터별 업데이트

1. 자동차 및 자동차 부품을 대상으로 한 생산 연계 인센티브 기간 연장

인도 정부(Government of India, GoI)가 자동차 및 자동차 부품을 대상으로 하는 생산 연계 인센티브를 2026-27 회계연도에서 2027-28 회계연도로 변경하여 1 년 추가 연장했습니다.

2. 운송 부문의 친환경 수소 사용 시범 프로젝트 시행 계획

신재생에너지부(Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, MNRE)는 국가녹색수소계획에 따라 약 5,900 만 달러의 예산을 지출하여 운송 부문에서 친환경 수소를 사용하기 위한 시범 프로젝트의 시행 계획 지침을 발표했습니다.

파트 B: 외국인 투자자를 위한 일반 업데이트

1. 인도 증권거래위원회(Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI), 대체투자펀드(Alternate Investment Funds, AIFs) 대상 지침 발행

SEBI 는 2012 년 SEBI (대체투자펀드) 규정을 개정함으로써, 2024 년 10 월 1 일 이후 AIF 를 통해 이루어지는 모든 투자는 비물질화 형태로 이루어져야 합니다. 또한 2024년 1월 12일 기준으로 6,000만 달러 이하의 풀 및 최소 1 개 이상의 투자를 보유하고 있는 카테고리 I 및 카테고리 II AIF 는 2025 년 1 월 31 일까지 관리인을 지정해야 합니다.

2. 외국인 포트폴리오 투자자(Foreign Portfolio Investors, FPI)가 특정 객관적 기준을 만족할 때 추가적인 공시 의무사항을 명시한 안내문 개정안 발표

SEBI 는 특정 범주의 FPI 가 추가적인 공시 의무사항을 명시한 안내문을 개정했습니다. 소유권, 경제적 이해관계 등을 보유한 모든 법인의 세부 정보 등 추가적인 공시 사항에 대한 면제는 기업 그룹에서 운용 중인 인도 주식 자산의 50% 이상을 보유한 FPI 로 확대되었으며, 이는 안내문에 명시된 기준을 충족하는 경우로 한정됩니다.

3. 1963 년에 제정된 소멸시효법은 1996 년 중재 및 조정법(중재법)의 제 11 조 6 항에 의해 제기된 중재자 임명 신청서에도 적용

중재인 선임 신청서 제출에 대한 구체적인 기간은 중재법에 규정되어 있지 않습니다. 이와 관련하여 인도 대법원(Supreme Court, SC)은 Arif Azin Co. Ltd. 대 Aptech Ltd. 사례에 대해 이전 결정을 재확인하였고, 중재법 제 11 조에 따라 제출되는 신청서 제출 기간은 중재법에 따른 중재자 임명 신청서 제출에 규정된 제한 기한을 준수해야 하며, 1963 년에 제정된 소멸시효법 137 조(소멸시효 기간 일정)의 잔류 조항을 따라야 한다고 판시한 바 있습니다. 즉, 1963 년 소멸시효법에 따라 달리 기간이 규정되지 않은 모든 신청에 대해 3 년의 기간이 적용됩니다.

4. 이전에 수입된 유사하거나 동일한 물품과 비교했을 때 해당 물품의 평가가 낮게 이루어진 경우, 수입 물품에 대해 신고된 평가액은 폐기될 수 있습니다

대법원은 M/S Global Technologies and Research 대 뉴델리 세관장(수입) 사례에서, 1962 년 제정된 관세법 및 2007 년 관세 평가(수입품의 가치 결정) 규칙에 따라 수입자가 신고한 수입 가격이 과거에 수입한 유사하거나 동일한 물품과 비교하여 저평가된 경우 해당 수입품이 통관신고서에 기재된 수입 가격이 폐기될 수 있다고 판시한 바 있습니다. 또한, 대법원은 관세 및 서비스세 항소심 재판소(CESTAT)가 세금 문제에 대한 최종 사실 조사 기관이므로 대법원은 CESTAT 의 사실 조사 결과가 왜곡되고 기록상의 문서 증거에 반하는 것으로 판명된 경우에만 사실 조사에 개입한다고 판시했습니다. 본 사건에서 대법원은 국세청의 명령이 기록상의 문서 증거에 반하는 것으로 밝혀지지 않았기 때문에 국세청의 사실적 조사 결과에 개입하지 않았습니다.

5. 2024 년 디지털 경쟁 법안 초안, 공개 의견 수렴 공시

인도 기업부(Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA)가 디지털 경쟁법 위원회(Committee on Digital Competition Law, CDCL)에서 작성한 보고서를 공개하였으며 2024 년 4 월 15 일까지 공개 의견 수렴을 위한 2024 년 디지털 경쟁법 초안을 공시했습니다.

6. 우주 분야의 외국인 투자 제도 자유화

GoI 는 우주 분야의 외국인 직접 투자 정책을 개정해, 해당 분야에 대한 외국인 투자를 자동 투자 한도 내에서 가능한 세 가지 활동으로 나누고, 해당 한도를 초과하는 투자는 GoI 의 승인을 받아야 하도록 변경하였습니다

Key Updates from January to March 2024

Part A: Sector specific updates

1. Production linked incentive for automobile and auto-components extended

The Government of India (GoI) has extended the production linked incentive for automobile and autocomponents by 1 (one) year i.e., from financial year 2026-27 to 2027-28.

2. Scheme for pilot projects on use of green hydrogen in the transport sector

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) introduced scheme guidelines for implementation of pilot projects for use of green hydrogen in the transport sector with a budgetary outlay of approximately USD 59 (fifty-nine) million under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Part B: General updates for foreign investors

1. Guidelines for Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

SEBI has amended the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 thereby requiring any investments made by AIFs after October 01, 2024, to be in dematerialised form. Further, Category I and Category II AIFs having corpus less than or equal to USD 60 (sixty) million and holding at least 1 (one) investment as of January 12, 2024 are required to appoint a custodian by January 31, 2025.

2. Amendment to circular for mandating additional disclosures by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that fulfil certain objective criteria

SEBI has amended the circular mandating additional disclosures to be made by certain categories of FPIs. The exemption for making additional disclosures such as granular details of all entities holding any ownership, economic interest, etc. has been extended to an FPI having more than 50% (fifty percent) of its Indian equity Asset under Management in a corporate group, subject to meeting the criteria laid down in the circular.

3. Limitation Act, 1963 is applicable to an application for appointment of arbitrator under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (Arbitration Act)

The Arbitration Act does not provide for a specific time period for filing an application for appointment of arbitrator. In this regard, the Supreme Court of India (SC) in the case of Arif Azin Co. Ltd. vs. Aptech Ltd., reaffirming its earlier decision in the matter of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. and Another vs. M/S Nortel Networks Pvt. Ltd,1 has held that the time period for filing an application for appointment of arbitrator under the Arbitration Act must be covered by the residual provision under Article 137 (Schedule for Period of Limitation) of the Limitation Act, 1963 .i.e., a period of three years for any application for which no other period is provided under the Limitation Act, 1963.

4. Valuation declared for imported goods may be discarded if the concerned goods are undervalued in comparison to previously imported similar / identical goods

The SC has, in the case of M/S Global Technologies and Research vs. Principal Commissioner of Customs, New Delhi (Import), held that, in terms of the Customs Act, 1962 and the Customs Valuation (Determination of Value of Imported Goods) Rules, 2007, the import value declared by an importer, under its bill of entry, may be discarded if the said imported goods are undervalued in comparison to past imports of similar / identical goods. Further, it held that Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) is the final fact-finding authority in tax matters, accordingly, the Supreme Court only intervenes with factual findings by the CESTAT in cases where such findings are found to be perverse and contrary to documentary evidence on record. In the present case, the Supreme Court upheld the CESTAT's order and did not intervene with the factual findings of the CESTAT since such findings were not found to be contrary to documentary evidence on record.

5. Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024 notified for public comments

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has released a report prepared by the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) which, among other things, notifies a draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024 for public comments until April 15, 2024.

6. Liberalisation of foreign investment regime in the space sector

The GoI has revised the Foreign Direct Investment Policy in the space sector, by dividing foreign investment in this sector into 3 (three) different activities with defined limits for automatic investment, beyond which an approval from the GoI will be required.

Footnote

1 (2021) 5 SCC 738.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.