Public issuance of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures by Edelweiss Financial Services Limited ("Edelweiss"), aggregating up to an issue size of INR 2,000 million 1 .

This is the first offering by Edelweiss under the amended SEBI regulations on issue and listing of NCDS.

INDUSLAW Team: Ravi Dubey (Partner), Pritha Chatterjee (Partner), Rishabh Bhojwani (Senior Associate), Mihir Mathur (Associate) and Abhishek Jha (Associate).

Footnote

1. https://www.business-standard.com/companies/news/edelweiss-financial-services-to-raise-up-to-rs-200-crore-via-ncds-123100400462_1.html

