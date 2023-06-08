SEBI vide a circular dated May 25, 2023 (available here) ("Circular"), has notified the following:

SEBI has prescribed a format for a model tripartite agreement to be executed by a listed company, in the event of change of the Share Transfer Agent (" STA ").

to be executed by a listed company, in the event of change of the (" "). The said agreement would be executed between the existing STA , the new STA and the listed company , as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

, the and the , as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The model tripartite agreement sets out the responsibilities of the listed company , the existing STA , and the new STA , along with a checklist of records, data and documents to be handed over by the existing STA to new STA.

sets out the responsibilities of the , the , and the , along with a checklist of records, data and documents to be handed over by the existing STA to new STA. STAs and listed companies are required to publish the format of the tripartite agreement on their respective websites .

the format of the on their . STAs are required to submit proof of compliance with the Circular to SEBI via email by June 1, 2023, along with a link to their website containing the format of the said agreement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.