By way of a Circular dated August 5, 2022 (‘Circular'), SEBI has proposed an electronic framework to restrict trading by a designated person during the trading window closure period by freezing their permanent account number at security level. The detailed mechanism is set out in the Circular and this will come into effect from September 30, 2022.

Originally published 30 September, 2022

