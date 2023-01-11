Institutional investors, listed companies, and retail shareholders – three key market participants – will be watching SEBI with eagle-eyes while it attempts to implement a new disclosure regime, as set out in its recent consultation paper. Most of SEBI's proposals are well-intentioned and workable.

If at all, SEBI (and other market players) must remain cautious of the risks the proposals potentially open up. Flooding the market with too much information, increased liabilities for directors, and challenges for strategic and financial investors may compromise many of the benefits which the changes seek to bring.

We analyse certain key changes proposed and their potential effect on key market players.

Please click here to read our analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.