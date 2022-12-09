ARTICLE

FOREWORD

India's regulatory regime in the corporate sector has been witnessing swift changes. With a view to increase inbound investments, increase transparency and ensure checks and balances, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are constantly revamping regulations.

Also covered in our compendium this year, are important updates on International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA). The IFSCA has revamped funds related legislation and recently launched the new set of regulations. All this has induced various businesses, to leverage this opportunity and set up their operations in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) – reiterating the GOI's intent make IFSC a truly global investment hub.

To enable one to do business in/with India it is important to be cognizant of these changes.

To this end, ELP's team has curated a compilation on key changes in company law, securities market and foreign exchange laws.

We do hope this makes for some interesting reading and more so, serves as a ready reckoner for you and your clients.

