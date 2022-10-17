A Market Linked Debenture ("MLD") is basically a non-convertible debenture with a hybrid nature that couples the features of both plain vanilla debt security and exchange traded derivatives. A MLD offers principal protection, which is a predominant characteristic of a debt security, coupled with the feature that the returns arising from such MLD is not fixed but is linked to an underlying market / index, usually to equity markets. For this instant reason, there are various nomenclatures used in the place of MLDs such as equity linked debentures, stock linked debentures, etc.

As noted earlier, the principal component of an MLD falls under the definition of 'debt securities' under regulation 2(k) of the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations 2021 ("SEBI NCS Regulations") as noted below:

"Debt securities means non-convertible debt securities with a fixed maturity period which create or acknowledge indebtedness and includes debentures, bonds or any other security whether constituting a charge on the assets/ properties or not, but excludes security receipts, securitized debt instruments, money market instruments regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, and bonds issued by the Government or such other bodies as may be specified by the Board";

Regulation 28 of the SEBI NCS Regulations prescribes that an issuer of a debt security while making a public issue of a debt security and seeks listing thereof on a recognised stock exchange, shall make disclosures in a disclosure statement as detailed in Schedule I of SEBI NCS Regulations and disclosures under the Companies Act 2013. The issuer shall ensure that the audited financial statements contained in the draft offer document and the offer document shall not be more than six months old from the date of filing of draft offer document or issue opening date, as applicable. All the disclosures specified above shall also be made available on the websites of stock exchange(s) where such securities are proposed to be issued and listed, issuer and lead manager and shall be available for download in pdf / html formats. The issuer shall also file the offer document with the stock exchange(s) and simultaneously with the Registrar of Companies for dissemination on their respective websites prior to the opening of the issue.

Similarly, Regulation 45 of SEBI NCS Regulations spells out that an issuer of a debt security while making a private placement of a debt security and seeks listing thereof on a recognised stock exchange, shall make disclosures in a disclosure statement as detailed in Schedule II of SEBI NCS Regulations and disclosures under Companies Act 2013. The issuer shall ensure that the audited financial statements contained in the placement memorandum and tranche placement memorandum shall not be more than six months old from the date of filing of placement memorandum or issue opening date, as applicable.

In view of the fact that MLDs are different in their nature and the risk-return relationship, the SEBI had prescribed additional disclosures to MLDs vide its circular "Operational Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper" dated 10 August 2021 and bearing reference no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 ("Operational Circular"). The disclosures in the Operational Circular are in addition to the disclosures prescribed under SEBI NCS Regulations. The Operational Circular is largely based on and reiterates the position specified in the earlier SEBI circular on 'Guidelines for Issue and Listing of Structured Products/ Market Linked Debentures' bearing reference no. Cir. /IMD/DF/17/2011 and dated 28 September 2011.

The Operational Circular also clarifies that debt securities which do not promise to return the principal amount in full at the end of the tenor of the instrument, i.e., 'principal non-protected' shall not be considered as 'debt securities' within the purview of SEBI NCS Regulations and therefore will not be eligible for issue and listing under the SEBI NCS Regulations.