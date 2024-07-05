ARTICLE
5 July 2024

Key Highlights Of GST Notification And Clarification Circulars In June 2024

The GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network) Team issued an update on the GST Portal on 16 May 2024, stating that the facility of Form GST SRM-I, pertaining to details...
Technical Updates

Important Update: Information from manufacturers of Pan Masala and Tobacco taxpayers

Form GST- SRM- II is now live on the portal

The GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network) Team issued an update on the GST Portal on 16 May 2024, stating that the facility of Form GST SRM-I, pertaining to details of registration and disposal of machines, has been made available for filing of information by Pan Masala and Tobacco taxpayers and Form GST SRM-II, pertaining to inputs and outputs produced and consumed for a month, will also be made available shortly.

Adding to the above, the GSTN team issued an update on 7 June 2024, intimating that the facility of Form GST SRM-II is also available on the portal.

Circulars issued by CBIC on 26 Jun 2024

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued multiple Circulars providing clarification on recommendations pertaining to issues discussed in the 53rd GST Council Meeting. The same can be read here.

Highlights of the 53rd GST Council Meeting

We have summarized the discussions held at the 53rd GST Council Meeting, which can be read here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

