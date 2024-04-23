ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from India

Mauritius And India Signed New Tax Treaty Protocol The Sovereign Group The governments of India and Mauritius signed, on 13 March, a second amending protocol to the 1982 double tax agreement (DTA) between the two countries...

Tribunal Emphasizes Importance Of TRC: Upholds Eligibility Of Mauritius Based CIV For Tax Treaty Benefits Parakram Legal In a recent ruling, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Delhi recognized and upheld the importance of the Tax Residency Certificate and held that a Mauritius-based Collective Investment Vehicle registered as a Foreign Portfolio Investor …

Alibaba Singapore Not A Conduit, Eligible To Tax Treaty Benefits: Rules High Court Parakram Legal In a recent decision, the Division Bench of Bombay High Court ("HC") upholding the decision of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai ("Tribunal") dismissed the appeal filed the tax department.

Withholding Tax Obligation On Telecom Companies – Welcome Relief By Hon'ble Supreme Court Acuity Law Obligation (in the hands of telecom companies) to withhold taxes under Section 194H of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (IT Act) on discounts given to SIM card distributors has been a matter of long drawn dispute.

Bad Beat : Online Gaming Subject To Both 28% GST And 30% TDS And Applies To Foreign Providers BDO India LLP From 1 October 2023, online gaming companies are required to charge a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the full value of bets. In addition, foreign online money gaming companies (FOMGCs) are required to register for GST and collect tax in India.