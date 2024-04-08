ARTICLE

Payments To Micro And Small Enterprises (MSEs): Implications Under Section 43B(h) Of Income-tax Act, 1961 S&R Associates In order to encourage prompt payments by business enterprises to micro and small enterprises ("MSEs"), clause (h) was inserted in Section 43B of Income Tax Act, 1961 ("the IT Act") by the Finance Act 2023 with effect from financial year ("FY") 2023-24.

GST On "Free" Online Access Service – An India Perspective? GABA & CO God may hear you or not, but your smart phone hears you loud and clear. Have you ever noticed that you speak of buying a wooden chair and your Browser...

Disallowance Under Section 40(a)(i) On Payment Made To Non-residents – Whether Violative Of Non-Discrimination Article In Tax Treaty? Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan The Indian domestic tax laws contain certain provisions which provide differential tax treatment in transactions involving residents and non-residents.

Tax Implications For Judgment Debtor And Judgment Creditor While Paying Or Receiving The Amount Under A Court Decree Or Arbitration Award R & D Law Chambers LLP In our experience while dealing with corporate clients in representing them in an action for damages, contractual claims etc. in arbitration proceedings or in court of law and in advising them afterwards, ...

Practical Guide To Dealing With A Notice For Reopening Of Assessment Proceedings Under Income Tax Act, 1961 R & D Law Chambers LLP Reopening of an assessment concluded under section 143(1) or even under section 143(3) (Scrutiny Assessment) of Income Tax Act, 1961 is a dreaded nightmare of any assessee.