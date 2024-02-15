KEY PROPOSALS: DIRECT & INDIRECT TAX
DIRECT TAX
INCOME TAX RATES
Individual, HUF, AOP, BOI and AJP
Old regime
|Income (INR)
|Existing and Proposed Rates (%)
|Individuals (other than senior and super senior citizens)
|Senior Citizens (60 years or more at any time during previous year)
|Super Senior Citizens (80 years or more at any time during previous year)
|0 – 250,000
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|250,001 – 300,000
|5
|NIL
|NIL
|300,001 – 500,000
|5
|5
|NIL
|500,001 – 1,000,000
|20
|20
|20
|1,000,001 and above
|30
|30
|30
New Regime as per Section 115BAC of the IT Act (Default Regime w.e.f. AY 2024-25)
No changes have been proposed in the new regime of taxation under Section 115BAC of the IT Act. Accordingly, the rate of tax as applicable for AY 2024-25 and AY 2025-26 is as under:
|Income (INR)
|Existing and Proposed Rates (%)
|Individuals and HUF
|Nil to 300,000
|NIL
|300,001 - 600,000
|5
|600,001 - 900,000
|10
|900,001 - 1,200,000
|15
|1,200,001 - 1,500,000
|20
|1,500,000 and above
|30
Rebate, Surcharge & Cess for Individual, HUF, AOP, BOI and AJP
|Sr. No.
|Particulars
|Existing and Proposed rates (%)
|1
|Rebate
|
Old Regime - INR 12,500 – If total income does not exceed INR 500,000
New Regime - INR 25,000 – If total income does not exceed INR 700,000
|2
|Surcharge (for income other than income covered under Section 111A, 112 & 112A, Section 115AD(1)(b) of the IT Act and Dividend)
|
Old Regime:
New Regime:
|3
|Surcharge for income covered under Section 111A, 112, 112A, 115AD(1)(b) of the IT Act, dividend and income of AOPs comprising of companies as its members
|
|4
|Cess - Health and Education cess
|
|5
|
AMT for Individuals, HUFs, AOPs
(Including surcharge and cess)
|
Only for old regime:
Co-operative Societies
Normal Tax Rates
|Income (INR)
|Existing and Proposed Rates (%)
|0 – 10,000
|10
|10,001 - 20,000
|20
|20,001 and above
|30
Special Tax Rates under optional tax regime
|Sr. No.
|Particulars
|Existing and Proposed rates (%)
|1
|Covered under Section 115BAD of the IT Act (Basic rate – 22%)
|25.17% - Irrespective of total income
|2
|Covered under Section 115BAE of the IT Act (Basic rate – 15%) - Newly manufacturing co-operative society set up on or after 1st April, 2023
|17.16% - Irrespective of total income
|3
|AMT for co-operative societies
|
Only for old regime:
Surcharge & Cess for Co-operative Societies
|Sr. No.
|Particulars
|Existing and Proposed rates (%)
|1
|Surcharge on income of co-operative society
|
If not opted for special tax rates:
If opted for special tax rates under Section 115BAD or 115BAE:
|2
|Cess - Health and Education cess
|
Effective tax rates for Companies, Firms (including LLP)
|Sr. No.
|Description
|Existing and Proposed rates
(%)
(Including surcharge & Cess)
|(A)
|Domestic Companies
|Net income ≤ INR 10 million
|Net Income > INR 10 million, but ≤ INR 100 million
|Net income > INR 100 million
|1
|Turnover or gross receipts in previous year 2019-20 ≤ INR 4 billion (Base rate – 25%)
|26.00
|27.82
|29.12
|2
|Covered under Section 115BA of the IT Act
(Base rate – 25%)
|26.00
|27.82
|29.12
|3
|Covered under Section 115BAA of the IT Act
(Base rate – 22%)
|25.17
|4
|Covered under Section 115BAB of the IT Act (Base rate – 15%)
|17.16
|5
|Any other Company having turnover or gross
receipts in previous year 2020-21 > INR 4 billion
(Base rate – 30%)
|31.20
|33.38
|34.94
|6
|MAT under Section 115JB of the IT Act for companies other than that covered under Section 115BAA and 115BAB of the IT Act (Rate to be applied on book profits – base rate 15%)
|15.60
|16.69
|17.47
|7
|Buy back tax under Section 115QA of the IT
Act
(Base rate -20%)
|23.30
|(B)
|Foreign Companies
|Net income ≤ INR 10 million
|Net Income > INR 10 million, but ≤ INR 100 million
|Net income > INR 100 million
|1
|Regular tax (Base rate – 40%)
|41.60
|42.43
|43.68
|(C)
|Firms and LLP
|Net income ≤ INR 10 million
|Net income > INR 10 million
|1
|Regular tax (Base rate – 30%)
|31.2
|34.94
|2
|AMT (Base rate – 18.5%)
|19.24
|21.55
Surcharge and Cess
|Particulars
|Existing & Proposed
|Other domestic companies
|
|Domestic companies covered under Section 115BAA and Section 115BAB of the IT Act
|
|Foreign companies
|
|Firms and LLP
|
|Health and education cess
|
