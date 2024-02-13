Notification Updates

Notifications 01/2024 and 02/2024 – Central Tax – dated 5 January 2024

The due date for filing Form GSTR-3B for November 2023 has been extended to 10 January 2024 for registered persons whose Principal Place of business is situated in districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar in the state of Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, Rules 80(1B) and 80(3B) have been inserted in the CGST Rules, 2017 to extend the due date for filing Forms GSTR-9 and GSTR9C to 10 January 2024 for registered persons whose principal place of business is in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Notifications 03/2024 and 04/2024 – Central Tax – dated 5 January 2024

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has rescinded Notification 30/2023 – Central Tax – dated 31 July 2023, which specified the special procedure to be followed by a registered person engaged in the manufacturing certain goods, pan masala, tobacco products, etc. Furthermore, the CBIC has notified the updated procedure for the aforesaid class of taxable persons whereby the same is required to disclose the following information:

Sr. No. Particulars Prescribed Form 1 Details of Packing Machines GST SRM-I 2 Special Monthly Statement GST SRM-II 3 Certificate of Chartered Engineer GST SRM-III

Notification 01/2024 – Central Tax (Rate) and Notification 01/2024 – Integrated Tax (Rate) – dated 3 January 2024

The CBIC has updated Tariff Item nos. for the following goods in Schedule I – 2.5% of Notification 01/2017 – Central Tax (Rate) – dated 28 June 2017 and Schedule I – 5% of Notification 01/2017 – Integrated Tax (Rate) – dated 28 June 2017:

Sr. No. Chapter/Heading/Subheading/Tariff item (old) Chapter/Heading/Sub-heading/Tariff item (new) Description of Goods 165 2711 12 00, 2711 13 00, 2711 19 00 2711 12 00, 2711 13 00, 2711 19 10 Liquefied Propane and Butane mixture, Liquefied Propane, Liquefied Butane and Liquefied Petroleum Gases (LPG) for supply to non-domestic exempted category (NDEC) customers by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited or Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. 165A 2711 12 00 2711 13 00, 2711 19 00 2711 12 00, 2711 13 00, 2711 19 10 Liquefied Propane and Butane mixture, Liquefied Propane, Liquefied Butane and Liquefied Petroleum Gases (LPG) for supply to household domestic consumers.

Technical Updates

Advisory on the functionalities available on the GST portal for GTA taxpayers

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has outlined the following functionalities made available for Goods Transport Agency (GTA) taxpayers and also provided guidance on utilizing the same:

Filing of Online Declaration in Annexure V and Annexure VI for the existing GTA taxpayers Filing of Online Declaration in Annexure V for the Newly registered GTA taxpayers. Uploading manually filed Annexure V Form for the FY 2023-24 on the portal.

Advisory on the introduction of new Tables 14 and 15 in GSTR-1

As per Notification 26/2022 – Central Tax dated 26 December 2022, two new tables, Table 14 and Table 15, were added in GSTR-1 to capture the details of the supplies made through e-commerce operators (ECO) on which e-commerce operators are liable to collect tax under Section 52 of the Act or liable to pay tax under Section 9(5). These tables have now been made live on the GST common portal. These two new tables will be available in GSTR-1/IFF from January 2024 tax period onwards.

Advisory on Payment through Credit Card (CC)/Debit Card (DC) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

To facilitate the taxpayer registered under GST with more payment methods, two new payment facilities have now been provided under e-payment in addition to net banking. The two new methods are Cards and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Cards facility includes Credit Card (CC) and Debit Card (DC), namely Mastercard, Visa, RuPay, Diners (CC only) issued by any Indian bank.

Advisory for furnishing bank account details by registered taxpayers under Rule 10A of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017

All Registered taxpayers are required under the provisions of CGST Act, 2017 and the corresponding Rules framed thereunder to furnish details of their bank account/s within 30 days of the grant of registration or before the due date of filing GSTR-1/IFF, whichever is earlier.

A new functionality is being developed and will be deployed in the near future whereby failure to furnish the bank account in the stipulated time would result in suspension of registration and issuance of intimation in FORM REG-31. Failure to update bank account details even after 30 days of issuance of FORM REG-31 may result in cancellation of registration.

