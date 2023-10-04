Fitment committee rejects proposal to reduce GST on EV batteries

No GST reduction on EV batteries as the GST Council's fitment committee has rejected proposal. EV industry sought reduction of GST on batteries from 18% to 5%, however, fitment committee rejected the same.

Indian cos with overseas staff on deputation get GST SCN

GST SCN were served on Indian companies in recent weeks in cases where overseas staff have been deputed to India.This follows a judgment given by the Supreme Court that the salary of 'seconded employees' (deputed to an Indian company), which is reimbursed to the overseas entity, will be subject to service tax. This SC order of May 19, 2022, in the case of Northern Operating Systems, has opened a pandora's box even in the realm of GST.

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal: Raise GST exemption limit to Rs.1.5 Crore

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal demanded to increase the exemption limit to Rs.1.5 Crore from present Rs 40 lakh for ease of doing business.

