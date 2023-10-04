All India Gaming Federation made representation to FM to suspend GST on Online Gaming

Following the Centre's notification that the 28 percent GST rates would be implemented on online gaming companies from October 1, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) wrote to the finance ministry, raising concerns. The federation has asked the Department of Revenue to suspend the notification implementing the 28 percent GST.

The letter, written to Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, has sought a suspension of the amendment notice until all states pass their respective amendments, in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court of India.

GST dept issued SCN of Approx. Rs.39-Crore to RPSG Group's (GST Update)

Guiltfree Industries Ltd., a food-focused FMCG firm under Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group, received a Rs 39.14 crore GST demand notice, the company said on Sunday. Informing the bourses, the company said the show cause cum demand notice came from the Kolkata zone office. This notice amount also includes interest and penalties.

The tax notice was given due to the alleged misclassification of the products by the company.

