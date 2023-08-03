ARTICLE

In a significant development that has sent shockwaves through the online gaming industry, the GST Council recently announced a decision to impose a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the full-face value of online gaming transactions. This move has sparked widespread concern among industry stakeholders, who fear its potentially catastrophic consequences on the sector's growth, investment, and employment prospects. Despite appeals from various quarters, the government seems resolute in its decision, raising questions about the industry's future and the potential impact on consumers.

Background and Industry Concerns

The online gaming industry in India has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years and is projected to become a $5 billion industry by 2025, with a CAGR of 28-30%. However, the recent decision by the GST Council to impose a 28% GST on the full-face value of bets, including platform fees and net winnings, has alarmed the industry players.

Representatives from the gaming sector comprising about 130 companies and industry associations have jointly signed on an open letter to the government expressing their concerns that such a high GST rate would make the industry unviable. Charging a 28% tax on the full-face value could lead to nearly a 1,000% increase in taxation, which may result in job losses, hinder foreign investments, and drive players towards illegal offshore platforms.

Concerns regarding the lack of clarity on the applicability of the new GST rate on in-game app purchases, PC games, console games, e-sports, etc., have also left many gaming companies in doubt. Further, the effect of such amendment to the GST law has also raised questions on whether such change will have a retrospective or prospective effect.

Impact on Consumers

The impact of the high GST rate on consumers is also considered to be negative by the industry players. With the increased tax burden, players may find it more expensive to participate in online gaming, which could lead them to seek alternatives such as offshore or illegitimate platforms that do not charge GST or impose lower rates. Such a scenario could have multiple negative consequences, including an increase in gambling addiction and a loss of revenue for the government.

Government's Perspective

The government has defended its decision to impose the 28% GST on online gaming, citing the need to discourage gambling, especially among the younger population. However, industry experts argue that the move is misaligned with global best practices, which levy GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) and platform fees, not the full value of bets.

Contrarily, several state governments, including Goa and Karnataka, have voiced their opposition to the decision. They argue that imposing a 28% tax on the gaming industry would have adverse implications on foreign direct investments (FDI) and hinder the sector's growth, potentially undermining India's goal of achieving a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar on 17th July 2023 said that his ministry will ask the GST Council to reconsider its decision to impose a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers. The minister further said that the government must consider a unified approach to create a predictable, sustainable online gaming framework.

Conclusion

The imposition of a 28% GST on online gaming has created a significant divide between the industry and the government. While the government's intent may be to discourage gambling, industry stakeholders argue that the decision is not only unconstitutional but also detrimental to the sector's growth and viability. The high tax rate could drive users to illegal offshore platforms, leading to potential losses in revenue for the government and the erosion of the legitimate online gaming industry in India. With industry players continuing to appeal for reconsideration, only time will tell whether the government will reevaluate its decision in the interest of this burgeoning sector.

