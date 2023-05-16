Technical Updates

Advisory: Time limit for Reporting Invoices on the IRP Portal

The taxpayer whose aggregate turnover is INR 1 billion or more is required to generate IRN at the E-Invoice portal for all the eligible document type such as Invoice/Debit Note/Credit Note within seven days from the date of issuance of invoice.

Advisory on Bank Account Validation

The functionality for bank account validation is now integrated with the GST System to ensure that the bank account provided is correct. Once validation is informed, the communication shall be received on the registered email and mobile number.

New facility to verify document Reference Number (RFN) mentioned on offline communications issued by State GST authorities

To enable the taxpayers to ascertain whether an offline communication was indeed sent by the State GST tax officer or not, RFN is under development. Once deployed, there shall be a pre-login and a post-login option to confirm the document's details.

