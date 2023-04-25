In its 49th meeting, the GST Council recommended various amnesty schemes to regularize the pending compliances. To give effect to those, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued the following notifications:
|Sr. No.
|Notification No
|Gist
|1
|02/2023 - Central Tax
|Amnesty for taxpayers under Composition
Scheme
The said Notification provides capping of late fees in case of delay in filing of Quarterly/Annual Return in Form GSTR-4 for the period July 2017 to March 2018, FY 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 as under:
Condition: Composition taxpayers should file
pending Form GSTR-4 between 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023.
|2
|03/2023 - Central Tax
|One-time extension for making an application for
revocation of canceled registration
Applicability: Registration has been canceled on or before 31 December 2022 on account of non-filing of returns.
The procedure for applying for revocation has been outlined as under:
The benefit of the above extension is also available when the
appeal against:
|3
|04/2023 - Central Tax
|
In case where Aadhar authentication is opted for at the time of applying for registration, the date of application shall be considered to be earlier of date of completing the Aadhar authentication or 15 days from submitting the application. (Change will apply retrospectively from 26 December 2022).
|4
|06/2023 - Central Tax
|
Amnesty for deemed withdrawal of best judgment
assessment order passed under Section 62 of CGST Act
|5
|07/2023 - Central Tax
|Amnesty for undertaking annual compliances for past
years
The said Notification provides for amnesty in case of failure to furnish GSTR-9 for FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22 and rationalizes the late fees in case of delay in filing GSTR-9 for FY 2022-23 onwards.
For annual returns pertaining to FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22 and filed in the interim of 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023, late fees shall be capped to INR 10,000 each under CGST and SGST.
For annual returns pertaining to FY 2022-23 onwards:
|6
|08/2023 - Central Tax
|
Amnesty scheme for GSTR-10 non-filers
|7
|09/2023 - Central Tax
|Extension of the time-limit for passing orders under
Section 73
The said Notification extends the time limit for passing an order under Section 73 of the Act for recovery of tax not paid/short paid/erroneously refunded/Input Tax Credit (ITC) wrongly availed or utilized, relating to FY 2017-18 to FY 2019-20 as under:
|8
|02/2023 - Compensation Cess (Rate)
|
The rate of compensation cess for various products has been revised.
