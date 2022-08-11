ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from India

New "Work From Home" Rules In Special Economic Zones May Lead To Tax Holiday Disallowance Majmudar & Partners Recognizing the prevalence of flexible hybrid working models and taking into account industry demands, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India...

Celebrating Income Tax Day – India Majmudar & Partners On the occasion of Income Tax Day, the firm's tax team, headed by Ravi S. Raghavan, has compiled noteworthy tax law changes and happenings over the last year.

Apex Court's Relief On "Transitional Credit" – A Much Needed Breather! IndusLaw The Supreme Court's landmark judgement1 has directed the Government to allow Transition Form-1 ("TRAN-1") and Transition Form-2 ("TRAN-2") filing for a period upto two months between September, 2022 and...

Supreme Court Rests The Transitional Credit Dispute Khaitan & Co LLP The Supreme Court, in an order dated 22 July 2022, has decided a batch of nearly four hundred petitions and has directed opening of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal...

GST Update | Rate Ratıonalization On Food Products Khaitan & Co LLP Amongst the myriad representations placed before the Goods and Service Tax Council (GST Council) for consideration in their 47th meeting,...