ELP COMMENTS: Currently there is no clarity as regards utilization of ITC in respect of services where an e-commerce operator is liable to pay tax in terms of Section 9(5) of the CGST Act. As GST is paid by the e-commerce operators and ITC is lying in the credit ledger of supplier of such services. e.g., passenger transport by bus where the service provider has opted for 12% rate of GST with ITC.