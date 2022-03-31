Our Comments

It is a welcome move from the CBIC to implement a uniform procedure and publish the SOPs in the public domain. This would act as an enabler for the assesse to initiate a review at their end before the formal scrutiny is undertaken. Furthermore, this move will also prevent the unnecessary harassment of the assessee from the department and make the verification process to be more fruitful.

Generally, the States will follow the same Rules, however, we look up to having similar instructions to be made available to the State jurisdiction GSTIN on uniform grounds.

As a way forward, we suggest the companies should carry on an internal review mechanism for all the parameters for the historic transactions, specific inclusion of reconciliations between the base documents and the returns filed, including the ancillary activities like E-way bill, TDS/TCS data etc. Furthermore, implementing a regular check and control on every transaction going forward would be beneficial for the companies.