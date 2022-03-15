E-invoicing would be applicable to all taxpayers with turnover in the financial year above INR 200 million, w.e.f. 1 April 2022. Accordingly, such taxpayers would be required to have IRN/QR Code printed on their outward B2B invoices, including exports.

However, the above amendment is not applicable to:

An insurer or a banking company or a financial institution, including a non-banking financial company. Goods Transport Agency. Supplier of passenger transportation service. Supplier of services by way of admission to the exhibition of cinematograph films on multiplex screens.

Key Budget Amendment Proposed1:

Input Tax Credit (ITC) under Section 16(2) with respect to a supply can be availed only if such credit has not been restricted in the details communicated to the taxpayer under Section 38. (vide GSTR-2B). Redundant Sections 42, 43 and 43A of the CGST Act, 2017 (relating to two-way communication of ITC matching, reversal, and reclaim of reduction in output tax liability) to be omitted in their entirety. The taxpayer can transfer the amount appearing under the CGST head of electronic cash ledger to the CGST or IGST head of electronic cash ledger of distinct person, under same PAN. However, no such transfer shall be permissible if the said taxpayer has unpaid liability in his electronic liability ledger. The taxpayer would be required to reverse ITC along with applicable interest if his supplier has not paid the corresponding GST. However, such taxpayers can re-avail the credit once the supplier makes this payment. The time limit for availment of ITC and addition or rectification of an error in Outward supplies under GSTR-3B or GSTR-1 has been extended to 30 November 2022 (earlier 20 October 2022) of the subsequent financial year. The time limit for issuance of GST credit notes under Section 34(2) of the CGST Act, 2017 has been extended to 30 November (earlier 30 September) of the following financial year. A non-resident taxable person shall furnish the return for a month by the 13th day (earlier 20th day) of the following month. Clarity has been provided in relation to the relevant date for filing a refund claim in respect of supplies to SEZ developers/units (i.e., shall be calculated from the date of filing GSTR-3B for the respective period). The time limit for availing the refund by the United Nations Organization, Multilateral Financial Institution, is extended to two years (earlier six months), from the last day of the quarter in which the said supply was received.

Technical Changes in GST Portal:

1. We have covered only key Indirect Tax updates/amendments proposed as part of the Budget, for a detailed coverage please refer page 23 of our detailed update Union Budget 2022-23 | Nexdigm

