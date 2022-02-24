ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Guidelines

CBEC-20/16/05/2021–GST/23-07/01/22 (07/01/22)

Where the tax payable in respect of outward supplies furnished in GSTR-1 has not been paid through GSTR-3B return in the relevant period or any amount of interest payable on such tax remains unpaid, then in such cases, the tax short paid on such self-assessed liability and the interest thereon, are liable to be recovered under the provisions of Section 79 (modes of recovery proceedings).



However, the authorities would be required to provide an opportunity to the taxpayer to explain the differences between GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B before taking any action under Section 79. The action under Section 79 will be absolved if the taxpayer can provide reasonable justification to the satisfaction of the proper officer is satisfied with the explanation, then action may not be initiated under Section 79.

Technical changes made on GST portal



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.