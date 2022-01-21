RECENT CASE LAWS

S.No. Reference Particulars

GST

1. Notification No. 18/2021-Central Tax (Rate) dated December 28, 2021 Amends the GST rate notification for goods – Notification No. 1/2017 – Central Tax (Rate) dated June 28, 2017 in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022.

2. Notification No. 19/2021-Central Tax (Rate) dated December 28, 2021 Amends the GST exemption notification for goods – Notification No. 2/2017 – Central Tax (Rate) dated June 28, 2017 in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022.

3. Notification No. 20/2021-Central Tax (Rate) dated December 28, 2021 Amends the concessional rate notification on specified handicraft items – Notification No. 21/2018 – Central Tax (Rate) dated July 26, 2018 in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022.

4. Notification No. 2/2021-Compensation Cess (Rate) dated December 28, 2021 Amends the compensation cess rate notification – Notification No. 1/2017 – Compensation Cess (Rate) dated June 28, 2017 on specified goods in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022.

5. Notification No. 39/2021-Central Tax dated December 21, 2021 Notifies the amendment made through Finance Act 2021 in Section 83 of the CGST Act that deals with provisional attachment of property in a manner to widen the scope of the powers.

Notifies the amendment made through Finance Act 2021 in Section 129 and 130 of the CGST Act that deals which detention, seizure and release of goods and conveyances in transit. It inter-alia provides for penalty equivalent to 200% of the tax payable.

6. Notification No. 40/2021-Central Tax dated December 29, 2021 Provides extension in the due date for furnishing of GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C for the Financial Year 2020-21 from December 31, 2021 to February 28, 2022.

Rule 36(4) of the CGST Rules stands amended to provide that recipient will not be able to avail ITC if the same is not appearing in his GSTR 2B.

Rule 95 of the CGST Rules is amended to provide that refund in cases where Unique Identi¬fication No. (UIN) is not mentioned in the invoice in respect of which refund is claimed, shall be available only if the same is attested by the authorized representative and submitted along with the refund application.

Rule 159 of the CGST Rules is amended to widen power under GST to provisionally attach property/bank accounts.

Time limit to pay tax and penalty under Section 129 of the CGST Act for detention/release of vehicles has been reduced from 14 days to 7 days, post issuance of SCN.

The requirement to pay 100% tax and 100% penalty has been substituted by deeming the entire payment as 200% of the penalty

7. Circular No. 167/23/2021-GST dated December 17, 2021 Provides for clarification on supply of restaurant services through e-commerce operators ( ECO )

) ECO will not be required to take separate registration for payment of tax on restaurant services u/s. 9(5) of the CGST Act.

ECO would be required to issue invoices for restaurant services provided through it.

ECO will need to pay entire GST liability in cash on restaurant services supplied through them.

ECO will not be required to collect TCS and ¬le GSTR-8. Such operators will be required to deduct TCS on other goods supplied by ECO not notice u/s. 9(5) of the CGST Act.

8. Circular No. 164/24/2021-GST dated December 30, 2021 Provides the procedure for filing of refund claim by the taxpayers registered in Daman & Diu for period prior to merger with Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Refund application to be filed under 'Any other' category on the GST portal using the new GSTIN.

No refund claim, requiring debit from the e-credit ledger or where the refund would result in re-credit of the amount sanctioned in the e-credit ledger, shall be filed using old GSTIN.

9. Press Release dated 31.12.2021 GST Council has recommended deferring the decision to change the rates in textiles recommended in the 45th GST Council meeting. Accordingly, the existing GST rates in textile sector would continue beyond January 1, 2022.

Customs

1. Notification No. 55 /2021-Customs dated December 29, 2021 Amends the Customs Duty Exemption Notification – Notification No. 50/2017 – Customs dated June 30, 2017 in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022.

2. Notification No. 56 /2021-Customs dated December 29, 2021 Amends Notification No. 82/2017 – Customs dated October 27, 2017 which prescribes rate of customs duty on textile products, in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022.

3. Notification No. 57 /2021-Customs dated December 29, 2021 Amends the following notifications exempting specified goods from customs duty in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022: Notification No. 25/1998- Customs, dated June 2, 1998

Notification No. 25/1999- Customs, dated February 28, 1999

Notification No. 25/2002- Customs, dated March 1, 2002

Notification No. 24/2005- Customs, dated March 1, 2005

Notification No. 25/2005 - Customs, dated March 1, 2005

Notification No. 57/2017- Customs, dated June 30, 2017

Notification No. 19/2019- Customs, dated July 6, 2019

4. Notification No. 58 /2021-Customs dated December 29, 2021 Amends Notification No. 11/2018 – Customs dated February 2, 2018 which exempts certain goods from levy of Social Welfare Surcharge, in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022.

5. Notification No. 59 /2021-Customs dated December 29, 2021 Amends Notification No. 53/2017 – Customs dated June 30, 2017 which levies additional customs duty (SAD) on certain goods imported into India, in order to align the HSN mentioned therein with the new edition of HSN 2022.

6. Instructions F.No. 401/85/2021-Cus-III dated December 01, 2021 Import of Sajji Khar/Pappad Khar does not require product approval under FSS Regulations, 2017 till standards are notified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

7. Notification No. 68/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 06, 2021 Imposes ADD on imports of Certain Flat rolled Products of Aluminium from China.

8. Notification No. 69/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 13, 2021 Imposes ADD on imports of Axle for Trailers in CKD/SKD from China.

9. Notification No. 71/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 17, 2021 Imposes ADD on imports of Sodium Hydrosulphite from China and Korea RP.

10. Notification No. 73/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 17, 2021 Imposes ADD on imports of calcined gypsum powder from Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

11. Notification No. 74/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 21, 2021 Imposes ADD on imports of Silicone Sealant from China.

12. Notification No. 75/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 21, 2021 Imposes ADD on imports of HFC R-32 from China

13. Notification No. 76/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 21, 2021 Imposes ADD on imports of Hydrofluorocarbon Blends (All blends other than 407 and 410 are excluded) from China.

14. Notification No. 77/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 27, 2021 Imposes ADD on imports of Décor Paper from China

15. Notification No. 78/2021-Customs (ADD) dated December 27, 2021 Amends HSN provided in various notifications imposing anti-dumping duty to align them with HSN 2022.

Foreign Trade Policy

1. Notification No. 46/2015-2020 dated December 20, 2021 Grants extension for free import policy for items falling under HS code 15119010, 15119020 and 15119090 (palm oil) till December 31, 2022.

2. Notification No. 47/2015-2020 dated December 20, 2021 Updated list of SCOMET items provided under Appendix-3 to Schedule 2 of ITC(HS) Classification of Export and Import Items 2018 has been notified which comes into effect from January 19, 2022.

3. Notification No. 48/2015-2020 dated December 31, 2021 Grants extension for the last date for submitting applications for schemes such as MEIS, SEIS, RoSCTL, ROSL, incentive under para 3.25 of the FTP w.r.t. exports made during specified period to January 31, 2022.

4. Trade Notice No. 28/2021-22 dated December 31, 2021 Option to file manual EODC applications for Advance Authorizations issued prior to December 1, 2020 has been given.

Central Excise