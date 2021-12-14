ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

NOTIFICATIONS

Notification No. 31/2021 – Cus, dated 31.05.2021.

The CBIC has extended the exemption of the customs duty up to 31.08.2021 on the import of Amphotericin B.

The CBIC has extended the exemption of the customs duty up to on the import of Amphotericin B. Notification No. 32/2021 – Cus, dated 31.05.2021.

The CBIC has extended the exemption of IGST up to 31.08.2021 on import COVID-19 relief material subject to specified conditions.

CIRCULARS

Circular No. 10/2021 – Cus, dated 17.05.2021.

The CBIC has clarified in relation to the changes introduced through the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty) Amendment Rules, 2021. Major changes have been highlighted below:

Job work:

The scope of the job work facility has been extended to an importer who is a manufacturer but without a complete manufacturing facility. Also, 100% outsourcing for the manufacture of goods on a job-work basis has been permitted for importers who do not have any manufacturing facility at all. However, sensitive sectors such as gold, articles of jewellery and other precious metals or stones have been excluded from the facility of job work.

Import and clearance of capital goods:

An option has been given to the importers to import capital goods for a specified purpose at a concessional rate of duty and after having put such capital goods to use for the said purpose, clear the same after payment of the differential duty and interest, at a depreciated value, with permission from the jurisdictional Customs Officer.

Intimation before import:

As and when the details are available, the importer shall provide information to the jurisdictional Customs Officer regarding the estimated quantity and value of goods to be imported, the exemption notification and serial number, and estimated duty forgone and the port of import with respect to a consignment. This information may be provided by email on a consolidated basis for a period not exceeding one year rather than in a transactional manner for every import.

Clearance of goods from the port of import:

The importer shall also provide a copy of the intimation provided to the jurisdictional Customs Officer to the port of import. It is clarified that for this purpose, it is sufficient to upload such intimation copy on e-Sanchit and link the same along with the other documents when filing the bill of entry. On this basis, the goods shall be allowed clearance at a concessional rate of duty.

Receipt of goods at premises of importer/job worker:

The receipt of the imported goods is to be intimated to the jurisdictional Customs Officer. It is clarified that goods may also be sent directly to the premises of a job worker and in such cases, the importer shall intimate by email such receipt of goods to the jurisdictional Customs Officer (of the job worker) along with the copy provided to the jurisdictional customs officer (of the importer).

Goods sent for job work from importer's premises:

In cases where the goods are first received at the premises of the importer and are then to be sent for job work therefrom, the importer shall send the goods after giving an email intimation to the jurisdictional Customs Officer. Such intimation may be given periodically job worker wise, latest by 5th of each month for the goods sent for job work in the previous month. The importer shall always maintain a proper account of the goods being sent or received.

EXEMPTION ORDER

Ad hoc Exemption Order No. 04/2021 – Cus, dated 31.05.2021.

The CBIC has extended the exemption of IGST up to 31.08.2021 on imports of specified COVID-19 relief material donated from abroad.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.