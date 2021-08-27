ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

c. Final Findings in Sunset Review investigation issued concerning on import of:

b. Sunset Review investigation initiated for review of levy of Anti-Dumping Duty against import of:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from India

Concept Of Tax: An Overview Khurana and Khurana The Directive Principles of State Policy, enshrined in Part IV of the Indian Constitution articulates that India is a welfare state. A welfare state is a form of government in which the state protects and...

India Withdraws The Infamous Retrospective Amendment Nexdigm Private Limited The Government of India has finally passed a bill to withdraw the retrospective nature of the Indirect Transfer tax amendment. This retrospective amendment to the Income Tax Act was...

Indirect Tax Monthly Updates Trilegal This update covers key judicial decisions relating to GST, service tax, customs and also some important indirect tax related notifications and circulars.

Compensation For Home-Makers Of The Nation S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates Recently, the Supreme Court in the case of Kriti v/s Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. opined that while calculating the notional income in motor vehicle accidents, the deceased and non-earning members including homemakers ...

Tribunal Holds BVI Company Re-Domiciled In Mauritius Entitled To India-Mauritius Tax Treaty Benefits, Also Holds Agency PE To Be Tax Neutral Khaitan & Co In a first ruling on the issue, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai (Tribunal) in its recent judgment in the case of Asia Today Limited (Taxpayer) [ITA No. 4628/2006, ITA No.4629/2006...