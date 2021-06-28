ARTICLE

Export in the simplest language means and kind of goods or services being sold or traded outside the domestic territories of the country. "Export of Services" is one such kind of trading made outside India specifically with respect to services that are being provided to the clients of the organizations, the individuals, or to any other such person who needs to avail the same in the requisite fields.

In this blog, how GST on the export of services, its various other benefits, types of services, and the refunds & exemptions attached to such services that are useful from the perspective of the supplier are being talked about and explained further.

MEANING & UNDERSTANDING OF EXPORT OF SERVICES

The term "export of services" is nowhere defined in the Finance Act nor in the Export Rules 2005, however, by the meaning of the term, the export of services where the services are being provided from India to any Company, organization, and individual or to any other person who is outside the territorial boundaries of the country. The supplies made under such exports are treated as zero-rated supplies where GST is not applicable.

Export of services under GST: According to Section 2(6) of IGST Act1 Export of services means, the supply of any service when,-

Such supplier is located in India

The recipient of services is located outside India

The place of supply of service is outside India

The payment for such service has been received by the supplier of service inconvertible foreign exchange

The supplier and the recipient of service are not merely establishments of a distinct person.

TREATMENT OF EXPORTS UNDER GST

The export of services under GST can be treated in 2 ways, which can either be a Zero-rated supply or an Inter-State supply2.

Inter-State Supply: under section 7(5) IGST Act, the exports are always considered to be an inter-state supply where all the charges are applied in accordance with the IGST Act. Zero-rated Supply: Under section 16(1) of the IGST Act, the supply of services exported outside India is exempted from being taxed under GST, either at the time of Input stage or at the time of final stage, after such supply of services is provided to the other person.

ZERO-RATED SUPPLIES

The concept of Zero-rated supplies was introduced with the perspective to alleviate the burden of suppliers in terms of export competition faced by them. The supplies made under this, are exempted supply, where the Input Tax Credit can be availed on the same. But to avail of such benefits, the exporter/supplier has to have a mandatory GST registration, where his turnover is more than 20 lakhs.

TYPES OF SERVICES UNDER EXPORTS

The Export Rules do not define the term Export legally, still, there is a clear demarcation of services according to the performance of services being provided3:-

The services are availed on the immovable properties which are situated outside India. Example- Interior Decoration, Architecture of the house, etc. The services where it is either fully or partially performed outside India. Example- services provided to the subsequent company office in another country, research services availed outside India. Where the services are charged upon the location of the recipient in relation to business, commerce, or trade.

BENEFITS TO THE SUPPLIER UNDER EXPORT RULES

The exporter is entitled to submit all the reports and documents with the GST Officer of that particular Jurisdiction. Such a process is important as these services are provided in an intangible form which leads to difficulty in trial for the documentation for all the services exported outside the Indian Territory. This method is often challenging for the exporters as the refunds claimed with respect to such services do not get GST refund directly into their respective bank accounts.

The exporter has been provided with the following methods for availing of the benefits granted under the Rules:

Exemption (Rule 4): the exporter can export his services without the payment of tax4 . Refunds: under Zero-rated supplies, the supplier can avail either of the 2 methods-

The supplier can under a bond/ Letter of Undertaking (LUT) supply goods, where no IGST has to be paid on signing such bond/ LUT, and even a refund of the ITC which is not utilized can be claimed later; or Where the services are supplied without signing a bond/ LUT, their such services are made on payment of IGST, where the taxes paid, can be claimed a refund later.

JUDGMENTS

Case I– NATIONAL ENGG. IND. LTD. V. CCE, JAIPUR5 to define the meaning of exports, the court adopted an interpretation, where the appellant (agent) was in India and he procured the orders for GMC (foreign principal), from Indian Railways in India. He received an amount of commission from Indian Railways for the service rendered in Indian currency. Whether the service rendered amounted to the export of service?

The court clarified and stated services will be termed as "export of services outside India" as GMC was not an establishment in India, even though the money was received in Indian currency.

Case II– M/S. MICROSOFT CORPORATION (I) (P) LTD. VERSUS CST. NEW DELHI6 where the difference of opinion arose on whether, the appellant, who is a subsidiary company and had entered in the market development agreement with a foreign principal located in Singapore is liable to Service Tax on the services so rendered by them to its principal company.

The court held that Appellants is admittedly covered under the definition of business auxiliary services, where the said services are being provided by the appellant to its principal company, which is located in Singapore.

The services which were provided were of the nature of business auxiliary services to the western unit of Singapore who is the recipient as well as the end consumer of those services. It was held that services were being exported in terms of Export of Services Rule 2005 and are not liable to be taxed under the Service Tax because where the services are being availed by way of agents or some agent companies, by any subsidiary western company of the Indian company, their services are to be held as Export of Services outside India.

Case III– COMMISSIONER OF SERVICE TAX, MUMBAI-II V/S SGS INDIA PVT. LTD7 The issues which were resolved in this particular case were on similar grounds to what dealt with in the Microsoft Case above, where the services were being rendered by the assessee like the respondent which was exported and ultimately consumed outside the domestic territory of the country.

The services were availed by the clients of the respondents with respect to inspection of the goods, which ultimately be placed to order when such tests pass all the quality checks by the clients located abroad. The confusion was whether the inspection done in India and the services rendered outside India are part of the export of services?

The court here also stated that such services are to hold as "export of services outside India" as ultimately the order will be placed on basis of the services when the quality check is passed on the goods which reached the clients outside India.

CONCLUSION

With the implementation of GST, the services of exports for the suppliers have smoothened the process with availing of Input Tax Credit on services and exemption from paying of taxes. As the exports in India whether it is of goods or of services make a huge impact generating a good amount of revenue and also impacting the country's growth directly in relation to the foreign exchange.

